Music on Main set for June 9 on Main Street
The first Music on Main concert of the summer is set for June 9, featuring Bizz & Everyday People. This concert is free. Bring a chair or rent one for $5.
There will be sponsors set up with items and giveaways, and Cantrell’s Food Truck will also be set up along with Big Poppa Corn. The concert will start at 6:30 p.m.
Youth football sign-ups Saturdays in May, minus festival weekend
Portland Youth Football League sign-ups at the Amphitheater continue Saturday.
Signups are from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 28. The events are for players and cheerleaders.
