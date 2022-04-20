Farmers Market to have grand opening May 12
The grand opening of the Portland Farmers Market will be May 12 in downtown Portland in the Gazebo Parking Lot.
Hours May 12 will be 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The market will be open each Thursday through August, and will be set up in time for the Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival in the city.
Youth football sign-ups Saturdays in May, minus festival weekend
Portland Youth Football League sign ups at the Amphitheater every Saturday in May besides the strawberry festival weekend.
Signups are from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 7, May 21 and May 28. The events are for players and cheerleaders.
Portland Parks looking for lifeguards for summer
It is that time of year to hire summer lifeguards. Anyone 15 or older qualify. Call the parks department office for more information on getting certification and applications at 615-325-6464.
National Day of Prayer event May 5 at First Baptist Church gym
The National Day of Prayer event this year will be at 7:14 a.m. May 5 at the First Baptist Church gym.
The time is significant in reference to 2 Corinthians 7:14.
Ribbon cutting set for Triple F Trophy Paylake
The Portland Chamber of Commerce will have a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. April 23 for Triple F Trophy Paylake at 199 Parks Road.
