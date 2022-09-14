Community calendar

Chamber fundraiser Sept. 15 at the Barn at Spring Lake Farms
The Portland Chamber of Commerce’s annual fundraiser is at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Barn at Spring Lake Farms. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
This year’s theme is “Battle of the Decades — Lip Sync Battle.”
Local caterers will be on hand.
There will also be a wine pull ($20 to pull a cork), the lip sync battle and an auction.
Tickets are $40 or $300 for a table of eight.
Contact the chamber for information about ticket purchases.
Sponsorships are available and donations for auction items and table centerpieces are requested.
Registration open for annual Sherry’s Run 5K
The 19th annual Sherry’s Run 5K Run/Walk is set for Tuesday, Sept. 20, beginning at 8 a.m. in Lebanon.
The Sherry’s Run 5K event is the largest fundraiser for Sherry’s Hope; a nonprofit, Christian organization that offers financial assistance, spiritual and emotional support to families in Wilson County and surrounding communities who are affected by cancer.
Registration for the 5K event is open and available online at www.sherrysrun.org and at the Sherry’s Hope office at 110 Babb Drive, Lebanon.
Onsite registration will be available at the event site at 623 West Main St. on Sept. 8-9 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sept. 10 from 6:30-8 a.m.
Fall Festival set for Oct. 22
The Portland Fall Festival will be on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be food and craft vendors, live vendors, a pumpkin patch, a hayride, kids games and a costume contest.
For sponsorship information or additional information or questions, contact event coordinator Kristen Daughtry of the Portland Chamber of Commerce at kristen@portlandcofc.com.
