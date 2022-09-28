Homecoming parade Friday; bonfire SCHEDULE for tonight
The Portland High School Homecoming Parade is Friday beginning at 2 p.m. at the high school.
The parade route continues along College Street and onto the south (right) lanes of Hwy. 109, ending at Edgar Johnson Football Stadium at the Portland East Middle School.
There will be a bonfire from 6-8 p.m. tonight at the high school, with food and games, hayrides, powderpuff football and a dunk tank.
The Portland Fall Festival will be on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be food and craft vendors, live vendors, a pumpkin patch, a hayride, kids games and a costume contest.
Vendor applications are available at http://www.portlandcofc.com/ form/view/26628.
For sponsorship information or additional information or questions, contact event coordinator Kristen Daughtry of the Portland Chamber of Commerce at kristen@portlandcofc.com.
Highland Classic
The Highland Classic Car and Truck Show will be from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30 at Highland Seventh-day Adventist Church at 100 Highland Circle.
There will be free food and prizes for the top five entries. Vehicle registration is free.
Evangelist John Earnhardt, brother of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt, will be the guest.
