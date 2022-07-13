Community calendar
Music on Main concerts continue Thursday
The Portland Chamber of Commerce’s Music on Main Summer Concert Series will have its second gig of the year on Thursday.
Dustin Spears will perform country music beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 14 downtown.
The final concert will be in concert with the Community Pep Rally for Portland High School Fall sports at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11. Music will be provided by Dalton Elliott.
Farm to Table event set for Aug. 20 on Main
The sixth annual Farm to Table in Portland under the Main Street lights is set for Saturday, Aug. 20.
Check-in and appetizers begin at 7 p.m. with dinner to be served at 7:30 p.m.
Dinner will be catered by The Bakery Box & will include food from local farms and providers. Local craft beer and wine from Sumner Crest Winery will also be served. Dean & Jerry will provide acoustic entertainment.
Fall Festival set for Oct. 22
The Portland Fall Festival will be Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be food and craft vendors, live vendors, a pumpkin patch, a hayride, kids games and a costume contest.
Vendor applications are available at http://www.portlandcofc.com/ form/view/26628.
For sponsorship information or additional questions, contact event coordinator Kristen Daughtry of the Portland Chamber of Commerce at kristen@portlandcofc.com.
Registration open for annual Sherry’s Run 5K
The 19th annual Sherry’s Run 5K Run/Walk is set for Sept. 20 beginning at 8 a.m. in Lebanon.
The Sherry’s Run 5K event is the largest fundraiser for Sherry’s Hope; a nonprofit, Christian organization that offers financial assistance, spiritual and emotional support to families in Wilson County and surrounding communities who are affected by cancer.
Registration for the 5K event is open and available online at www.sherrysrun.org and at the Sherry’s Hope office at 110 Babb Drive, Lebanon. Onsite registration will be available at the event site at 623 West Main Street on Sept. 8-9 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sept. 10 from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Lebanon Clowns Negro League Baseball Team Celebration July 31
The Wilson County Black History Committee will host the 23rd annual Lebanon Clowns Negro League Baseball Team Celebration at 3 p.m. July 31 at historical Pickett Chapel 209 East Market in Lebanon.
For more information, call 615-512-7921.
