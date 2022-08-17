Community calendar
Farm to Table event set for Aug. 20 on MainThe sixth annual Farm to Table in Portland under the Main Street lights is set for Saturday, Aug. 20.
Check-in and appetizers begin at 7 p.m. with dinner to be served at 7:30 p.m.
Dinner will be catered by The Bakery Box and will include food from local farms and providers. Local craft beer and wine from Sumner Crest Winery will also be served. Dean and Jerry will provide acoustic entertainment.
Coffee with a Cop will be from 8:30-10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1 at Top of the Ridge Restaurant.
Coffee with a Cop is a chance for residents to have a conversation with representatives of the local police department. Comments and questions are encouraged.
The event is sponsored by the Portland Police Department and the Portland Chamber of Commerce.
The 19th annual Sherry’s Run 5K Run/Walk is set for Tuesday, Sept. 20 beginning at 8 a.m. in Lebanon.
The Sherry’s Run 5K event is the largest fundraiser for Sherry’s Hope; a nonprofit, Christian organization that offers financial assistance, spiritual and emotional support to families in Wilson County and surrounding communities who are affected by cancer.
Registration for the 5K event is open and available online at www.sherrysrun.org and at the Sherry’s Hope office at 110 Babb Drive, Lebanon. Onsite registration will be available at the event site at 623 West Main Street on Sept. 8-9 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sept. 10 from 6:30-8 a.m.
The Portland Fall Festival will be on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be food and craft vendors, live vendors, a pumpkin patch, a hayride, kids games and a costume contest.
Vendor applications are available at http://www.portlandcofc.com/ form/view/26628.
For sponsorship information or additional questions, contact event coordinator Kristen Daughtry of the Portland Chamber of Commerce at kristen@portlandcofc.com.
