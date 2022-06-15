13th annual Portland Back to School Bash IS July 23
The 13th annual Portland Back to School Bash is from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, July 23 at Richland Park.
Students must be enrolled in a Portland school Pre-K through 12 — this includes private schools in Portland, home school students, Oakmont Elementary and North Sumner Elementary. All students must have a parent/guardian present.
A driver’s license or utility bill is required to show proof of residence in Portland.
The first 700 students will receive a backpack with school supplies and hygiene products. Students must be present to receive a backpack. Sponsor booths will have games or activities set up, and inflatables will be set up as well.
Students can also be entered into a bicycle giveaway. Sponsors and donations are being accepted for this event. Contact the Portland Chamber of Commerce for more information at 615-325-9032 or kristen@portlandcofc.com.
