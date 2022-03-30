March 30
Martins Chapel General Baptist Church near Sengtown will hold spring revival services from March 30-April 3. Ryan Whiticker is the evangelist and there will be special singing each night. Pastor Terry Howser invites everyone to attend.
March 31
Candidates forum
Residents will have the opportunity to meet the candidates and other offices during an event that begins with a meet-and-greet at 5 p.m. at Portland City Hall, 100 S. Russell St. Candidate introductions will be at 5:40 p.m. with the forum beginning at 6 p.m.
April 2
Portland High School Band Mattress Sale
The Portland High School Band programs is hosting its 5th Annual Mattress Fundraiser from 10am-5pm.
April 4
Portland City Council
The Portland City Council will meet at 5 p.m. at Portland City Hall, 100 S. Russell St.
April 10
Easter Egg Hunt
The Portland Parks and Recreation Department is hosting an Easter Egg hunt from 2-4 p.m. at Richland Park, 303 Portland Boulevard.
