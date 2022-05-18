Youth football sign-ups Saturdays in May, minus festival weekend
Portland Youth Football League sign ups at the Amphitheater every Saturday in May besides the strawberry festival weekend.
Signups are from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 7, May 21 and May 28. The events are for players and cheerleaders.
Hope Channel president to open camp meeting
Derek Morris, president of the Hope Channel, will help open the Kentucky-Tennessee Conference camp meeting on Friday, May 27 at 7 p.m. in the Raphan Ley Auditorium on the campus of Highland Academy.
Call 615-579-8984 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.