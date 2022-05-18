Youth football sign-ups Saturdays in May, minus festival weekend

Portland Youth Football League sign ups at the Amphitheater every Saturday in May besides the strawberry festival weekend.

Signups are from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 7, May 21 and May 28. The events are for players and cheerleaders.

Hope Channel president to open camp meeting

Derek Morris, president of the Hope Channel, will help open the Kentucky-Tennessee Conference camp meeting on Friday, May 27 at 7 p.m. in the Raphan Ley Auditorium on the campus of Highland Academy.

Call 615-579-8984 for more information.

