WASHINGTON — Two months after doctors diagnosed the first case of monkeypox in the United States, Congress has yet to hold a hearing, or give any significant attention to the painful and debilitating virus that’s spread to more than 4,600 people.

Public health officials in the Biden administration have held several briefings, expanded testing capacity to nationwide commercial laboratories, distributed more than 200,000 vaccine doses and begun ordering millions more for the national stockpile. Yet local health leaders are struggling as cases rapidly increase, jumping from 3,500 cases on Tuesday to 4,600 nationwide on Thursday. In New Orleans, one of the top health care providers for the LGBTQ community ran out of vaccine doses this week, the Louisiana Illuminator reported. Florida and Georgia top the list of the states with the most cases. But lawmakers in Congress haven’t given much attention to monkeypox, which is predominantly affecting the LGBTQ community. No hearings have been held. No press conferences have been dedicated solely to monkeypox. Members of the House and Senate have put out just 15 press releases about the virus. In the meantime, the number of cases has rapidly increased as public health officials have tried to curb the spread and raise public awareness. The World Health Organization is so concerned it classified monkeypox a global public health emergency over the weekend and the Biden administration is seriously considering declaring it a public health emergency within the United States.

