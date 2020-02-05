A Cottontown man has been charged with vehicular homicide following blood test results from a December crash on Highway 76 at killed a man in another vehicle.
Christopher A. Brooks, 22, of 308 Martin Lane, Cottontown, was charged in the death of Paul Murray by Tennessee State Trooper Matthew Gilday after his blood alcohol level from the Dec. 15, 2019 crash came back as .252.
Brooks was traveling westbound on Highway 76 when the white Ford he was driving ran off the road. Brooks then over-corrected, according to the police report, and wound up hitting Murray, who was driving a Pontiac Vibe, head on.
Both drivers were trapped in their vehicles and Brooks’ car caught on fire as a result of the accident. As Brooks was being loaded onto the stretcher, he smelled of alcohol and was being combative to the point where EMS personnel had to strap him to the stretcher.
Murray’s injuries were serious, and both men were transported to Skyline Medical Center. Murray later died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the wreck.
Brooks also had had a previous DUI charge from less than a month before the fatal crash involving Murray.
Brooks was arrested on Jan. 17 on the charge and transported to the Sumner County Jail. His bond was set at $150,000, and he is due in Sumner County General Sessions Court on Feb. 14 to answer to the charges.
