The Portland City Council approved a resolution that would appropriate up to $75,000 to the Portland Police Department in order to make their wages more competitive and closer to other departments in the area.
According to data provided by Mayor Mike Callis through information gathered by city Human Resources Director John Grubbs, Portland's hourley pay rate for certified officers with one year of experience is $18.53, which is higher only than White House in the survey of other departments in the area. Other departments included were Gallatin, the Sumner County Sheriff's Department, Hendersonville, Springfield, Lebanon, Goodlettsville and Mt. Juliet.
The money would up the salary to that same
See WAGE/page A3
one-year certified officer in Portland to a level of fifth among the nine agencies included in the survey with a pay rate of $19.83 per hour.
"People are moving around, and what we've identified was a problem in our pay. We've been looking at it the last several months. We've brought John (Grubbs) on in June. We're having him study some other communities. We look at MTAS pay across the rate. We've been trying to pull some things together," Callis told the council at the work-study before the item was added to the Sept. 16 council agenda and later approved. "We don't have a nailed down plan, because we can't nail it down until we know that you guys are willing to put some money into it to nail it down and confirm that. We think that, the money we're going to allocate tonight -- we're going to ask that you allocate up to $75,000 -- to go to pay. I'm going to preface that. That doesn't mean that you take 75 grand and divide it up by the number of officers. That's not how it works. This is based on a fully-staffed department, which we are not at. We're six officers short right now. So once they get hired in, and how you would make that pay plan, it affects all that."
Portland's officers recently went to 12-hour shifts to give them more days off at a time, and the shortage of officers has created a bigger need for overtime hours. Callis said that making the pay more competitive should allow the city to hire more officers and reduce the overtime. The city could then take that money and apply it toward the up-to-$75,000 cost of implanting the newer wage scale.
"We're believe a lot of that will be offset by the savings in overtime. You won't be spending the full 75 (thousand) until you have a completely staffed department. So you're a few positions short," Callis told the board of aldermen.
In addition to the wage increase, Portland recently approved a $1,500 signing bonus for new certified officers with less than two years' experience, and a $2,500 bonus for certified officers with more than two years on the job. The council also approved a resolution that would pay officers $500 each December for their firearms qualifying bonus.
The plan is all designed to allow Portland to not only hire, but also retain good police officers rather than losing them to other agencies. The mayor said that Portland's insurance benefits and 13 paid holidays are other attractive aspects that can help in the hiring process as well.
"What we're trying to do is get a little bit more competitive in nature with Gallatin, White House, Springfield and the Sumner County Sheriff's Department. One of the things we have on our side is we pay 100% of the insurance for the officer and pay about 50% for those on the family plan," Callis said. "That's pretty attractive. I know a young guy with no family, he doesn't see that. He's only looking at how much do I make an hour, period? But you do have to factor that in along the way."
"Maybe it makes us a little bit more attractive. Maybe it helps out that we're going to pay 100% of your insurance. Maybe it helps out that we give a $1,500 hiring on bonus for somebody with less than two years' experience. Maybe it helps when we're going to give a $500 firearm bonus qualifying inside the city."
The mayor went on to say that a strong economy that has Sumner County's unemployment rate can make it harder for lower-paying agencies to hire and retain good officers. He said the city experienced the same thing earlier this year when trying to hire a sanitation truck driver with a commercial driver's license. He said that such things might have to be addressed even further in next year's fiscal budget.
"Maybe for next budget year, we can track this and maybe we even enhance that to get us on a level playing field. I'm just going to be honest with you. We live in a market where Sumner County has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the state," Callis said. "We had to do the same thing at the first of the year with sanitation drivers. We just couldn't hire anybody. When we asked a CDL driver to drive a trash truck, they looked at us like we were nuts for what we were paying. We had to raise that, we had to change that to make ourselves more attractive.
"We're living in a market where people can go anywhere they want to just about and work, and they're looking at wages and benefits. And sometimes I wish everybody would look at that number -- and not just what they make an hour -- at the benefits that the City of Portland offers them."
Councilman Jody McDowell, himself a deputy with the Sumner County Sheriff's Department, agreed that Portland needs to up its pay, saying the city used to have one of the higher starting wages many years ago, but that the pay scale had become stagnant.
"Twenty-something years ago when I worked at Portland, there was a waiting list of people trying to come to work here from other agencies, because at that time, we were really up there. But all these other places started working their way up and we just never changed, and it kind of stayed there," McDowell said.
Callis also pointed out that he plans to eventually commission Grubbs to do a wage analysis study for the fire department as well and make sure that their wages are competitive as well for hiring and retaining. In the past he city has hired a firm to do that cost study, but Callis believes Grubbs can focus on the public safety wages aspect and report back to the mayor and council at the appropriate time.
"John thinks we can do a narrow focus and just focus on public safety and get that one behind us. He may be able to use that model to look at the city as a whole, rather than having to pay out that money to them to get that focus," Calis said. "He'll get with the (police) chief, and they'll narrow that down.
"Then we get that study done, and hopefully by next budget, if revenues keep tracking up, we'll be able to do more of the salaries of our law enforcement. That study will also look at the salaries of firemen as well, and figure out where do we compete around here, because we need to position ourselves to where people say, 'You know what? I want to come to Portland. I want to work there and live there. If not, they're just going to be leaving us."
