The Portland Mayor and Board of Aldermen came to a decision not to proceed with the proposed Robert Coleman Community Center (RCC) Project in its meeting on March 20th. In a previous council meeting in February, the low bid from Nabholz Construction was revealed to be $1.1 million.
The subject of the renovation was first broached in Monday’s meeting by Curtis Grove, chairman of Portland’s Planning Commission. During the public hearing portion of the meeting, Grove said that he had inspected the Robert Coleman Building, located on the Richland Park site, and that he felt the only asset in the building was the gymnasium. “If there is any money put into the building,” said Grove, “in my opinion, it should go into the gym.”
Jamie White, Director of Portland Parks and Recreation, also spoke about the RCC Project. “I need guidance from this body,” he said. White had been tasked at the February council meeting to ask Nabholz Construction if it would be possible to reduce the cost of the $1.1 million proposal. He said he had met with the contractor. “It’s a lot of work,” said White. “The company is willing to do it but asking them to take this out or take that out, without even knowing what figure we’re talking about, is a lot to ask.”
White asked the board if there was an acceptable amount of money they would be willing to put into the renovation. Alderman Jody Powell said he agreed with Groves, that renovating the building was not the best option.
Mayor Mike Callis reminded the board that it would take some serious money to tear the building down. White agreed, stating that he had solicited an informal quote. “This was a local company trying to be nice,” said White, “and they came up with the figure of $260 thousand to tear it down.”
Callis noted that Nabholz was enthusiastic about the project. “They have located their company in Portland and want to do work here,” he said and asked the council if there was a lower number they would be willing to allocate.
Alderman Drew Jennings said that he did not think $1.1 million was a crazy number in the current building market, but it was unreasonable for the city to spend that much “just to have a small event space and some offices for Portland.” He said he doubted if any renovation could be done for less than $750 thousand.
The mayor asked if it would be possible to give Nabholz a cap — theoretically $650,000 to re-engineer the project. Powell pointed out that there wasn’t a single item that was worth $300 thousand that could be removed. “I think you have to give Nabholz something,” said Callis. “Then, if that figure is impossible, we move on to getting bids to tear it down.”
Alderman Brian Woodall pointed out that this was a year for difficult decisions, adding that the city is waiting to get the final figure to fix the 51-year-old pool. “Also, I have yet to hear from a single citizen who’s in favor of restoring the Robert Coleman Building.”
Alderwoman Megann Thompson said her experience with Portland residents was the same as Woodall’s. “No one I’ve heard from is in favor of it,” she said. “It would be different if we were preserving a lot of history, but it’s one original wall and some rafters, and the rest of the renovation is new.”
Woodall stated that he was in favor of putting some money toward new bathrooms in the gym but not renovating the building. Callis asked the board to make it official, and a motion was made to no longer move forward on the Robert Coleman Community Center, which was seconded and unanimously passed. White thanked the board for providing the guidance he needed.
After the council meeting was adjourned, White invited the public to see a PowerPoint presentation of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF) Grant application prepared by the Parks and Recreation Department.
The grant requests funds from TDEC to match the Parks and Recreation budget. The purpose of the grant is to improve Richland Park by building a splash pad, adding restrooms, and developing parking lots, and replacing the inadequate irrigation system at Dogwood Hills Golf Course.
The PowerPoint presentation shows that Portland has 298 acres of land dedicated to recreational use, and that the population supports the features in the proposal. It states that the proposal enacts the priorities of the community as discovered through surveys conducted in preparation for the Parks Master Planning process. The items in the proposal — a splash pad, restrooms, parking lot developments, and replacing the irrigation system at the golf course — are the leading community priorities for the parks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.