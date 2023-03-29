PORNWS-03-29-23 COMMUNITY CENTER RENOVATION

Robert Coleman Community Center

 PHOTO BY JANET SCOTT

The Portland Mayor and Board of Aldermen came to a decision not to proceed with the proposed Robert Coleman Community Center (RCC) Project in its meeting on March 20th. In a previous council meeting in February, the low bid from Nabholz Construction was revealed to be $1.1 million.

The subject of the renovation was first broached in Monday’s meeting by Curtis Grove, chairman of Portland’s Planning Commission. During the public hearing portion of the meeting, Grove said that he had inspected the Robert Coleman Building, located on the Richland Park site, and that he felt the only asset in the building was the gymnasium. “If there is any money put into the building,” said Grove, “in my opinion, it should go into the gym.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.