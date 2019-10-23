The Portland City Council was slated to vote on a $4.09 million bid for renovations and additions to city hall at its meeting held Monday, Oct. 21.
Baron Construction, LLC, of Nashville, was the sole company to make an offer since the city opened the bidding process on Oct. 9, and a contract authorizing a partnership between them and the city was also on the agenda.
According to the ordinance, the city plans to fund the project through general obligation bonds (meaning through tax revenue or project revenue) and reserves from its enterprise fund.
"We've probably been looking at (the renovations) since I first came here, because we were tight on space," City Finance Director Doug Yoeckel said in an interview with the Leader shortly before bidding opened. "What I always felt like was important was that we could combine a lot of the administrative and utilities into one building. The council chamber can have a meeting without everyone having to stand in the hall if there's an important issue ... (and we'll) have more security, like cutting off certain areas when we're having a meeting so people don't have full access to the building."
With a concrete bid amount in, the city will also be able to determine whether to include a natural gas generator as part of the project. If added, it would allow city employees an emergency hub to work from in the case of a natural disaster or other unforeseen circumstances.
The Portland City Council's next regular meeting is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 4 at 5:30 p.m., immediately following a 4:30 p.m. work session.
