PORNWS-03-29-23 COUNCIL MEETING

Lieutenant Toby Sabie with his 20-year plaque.

 PHOTO BY JANET SCOTT

Portland Police Lieutenant Toby Sabie was honored for twenty years of service during the March 20 meeting of Portland’s Mayor and Board of Aldermen. Police Chief Jason Williams presented Sabie with a commemorative plaque, stating, “This is a very important milestone. Toby came to the Portland Police Force in 2003 as a patrol officer and worked his way up through the ranks to become the supervisor of the Patrol Division, the largest division in the Police Department.”

During his twenty years, Sabie has received specialized training in numerous areas, including defensive tactics, domestic violence, firearms, and law enforcement management. He is a great influence in the department, per the police chief. About a dozen officers attended the meeting to demonstrate their support of Sabie.

