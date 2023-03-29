Portland Police Lieutenant Toby Sabie was honored for twenty years of service during the March 20 meeting of Portland’s Mayor and Board of Aldermen. Police Chief Jason Williams presented Sabie with a commemorative plaque, stating, “This is a very important milestone. Toby came to the Portland Police Force in 2003 as a patrol officer and worked his way up through the ranks to become the supervisor of the Patrol Division, the largest division in the Police Department.”
During his twenty years, Sabie has received specialized training in numerous areas, including defensive tactics, domestic violence, firearms, and law enforcement management. He is a great influence in the department, per the police chief. About a dozen officers attended the meeting to demonstrate their support of Sabie.
In other business, Mayor Mike Callis updated the council on applications for federal dollars the city has submitted through U. S. Representative John Rose’s office. Portland leaders have been working on its submissions with the Army Corps of Engineers. “There’s no guarantee this will be approved,” said Callis, “or when it would be available if it got approved. I’m just letting you know that we’re continuing to work on it.”
Fire Chief Sam Thornton came forward to discuss the confusion that’s occurring over city and county lines, which is affecting responses. “It’s always been Fire Department policy to respond to all calls. If it turns out not to be our jurisdiction, we’ll work that out later.” Technology has been updated to distinguish between city and county lines.
“There was a callout that we didn’t receive because dispatch was directed to the volunteer fire department,” said Thornton. Callis acknowledged the boundary confusion. “It has implications for a lot of city departments,” said Callis. “Some people’s houses might be in the city, but their front yards aren’t. It’s something we have to get sorted out.”
Utilities Director Bryan Price spoke on the status of Glendale Alley, a small piece of land owned by the city that David Lame, who owns the adjacent property, would like to buy. Price stated that a utility exists on the property and recommended against selling the property. “If you sold it, you would need to have an easement on it,” he said. “Also, the buyer couldn’t build a structure or even put a fence on it because the city needs to maintain it.” The rules were suspended to allow Lame, the prospective buyer, to come forward. He stated that he wanted the property for parking his camper and requested permission to gravel the area to do so. Price said there would be no problem if the camper could easily be moved at the city’s request.
The council heard a first reading of an ordinance authorizing the city to purchase 11.09 acres off of Airport Road for the amount of $140 thousand. The land is to be used for a stormwater project, which the mayor said would be a retention pond. The first reading was unanimously approved.
Utilities Director Bryan Price came forward to explain an issue regarding the assessment of water improvement fees on a proposed development located at 0 (zero) Highway 259. In March of 2022, Ordinance 22-13 was passed, allowing water improvement fees to be assessed on new developments. On April 18th, 2022, the city sent a letter to developers, stating that these fees would be applied to all new tap requests beginning September 1st, 2022.
Price explained that the owner of the property at 0 Highway 259 requested a waiver of the water improvement fee because the development was begun in 2021. However, in 2021, the site plan consisted of two lots, and has since added 13 more.
The Utilities Department received a submission for the property’s water line design on September 20, 2022, but there was no indication of the number of lots. The request for thirteen taps was submitted on November 8th, 2022. At that point, the Utilities Department sent a capacity letter explaining that water improvement fees would be assessed per lot, and the property owner responded with the request for a waiver based on the fact that the project was begun in 2021.
After some discussion, the board declined to waive the water improvement fee.
