On Monday, Dec. 5, Portland’s Mayor Mike Callis and the Board of Aldermen approved an amended ordinance to increase water rates beginning in January. The council explained that the increases were based on many considerations, the foremost being information provided by rate studies at the previous month’s council meeting, which disclosed a state-mandated requirement that a city must have a net positive status based specifically on public rates. The study showed that if Portland did not increase its water rates, it would be deficient by 2026. Rate studies presented a rate schedule to avoid that.
The ordinance also stated that the rate increase was needed for the timing of potential projects, future grant submittals, and operational costs for outside-city infrastructure.
Callis explained that after reviewing the proposed rate schedule provided by rate studies, the city requested a less aggressive timetable of increases, showing that the city could still achieve a positive net position by 2026.
Councilwoman Penny Barnes proposed an amendment to enact the less aggressive rate increase formulated by the city administration, which was unanimously approved. Additionally, council member Brian Woodall proposed an amendment that would calculate a higher rate of increase for commercial and industrial outside-city sewer customers as opposed to residential outside-city users. He also proposed to cap the annual 2.5% increase (a Consumer Price Index adjustment) at five years. The council approved both amendments.
Due to increased operational costs for outside-city infrastructure such as fuel, increased over-time extended response times, end-of-line flushing, and aging service lines and equipment, outside-city rates will have an additional increase.
The new rate schedule is as follows:
On Jan. 1, 2023, there will be a 10% increase for outside-city residential sewer rates and a 20% increase for outside-city commercial/industrial sewer rates.
On Jan. 1, 2023, a 12% increase will be enacted for outside-city water rates and a 10% increase for inside-city water and sewer rates.
On Jan. 1, 2024, a 10% increase for water and sewer will occur across all rate structures.
On Jan. 1, 2025, a 5% increase for water and sewer will occur across all rate structures.
On July 1, 2026, a 2.5% increase will happen for water and sewer across all rate structures and each subsequent fiscal year thereafter for a period of five years based on the Consumer Price Index adjustment (CPI 2000-2022 avg 2.5%) and may be adjusted based on rate study information.
The council also approved the performance of a rate study every two years beginning in December 2025 to review rates of the previous two fiscal years.
Council member Jody McDowell clarified that if the city did not raise the rates to achieve net positive status by 2026, the State of Tennessee would intervene. “It’s been a lot of years since we had an increase,” he said, “and I’ve had people ask me why we’re doing it now. It’s my understanding that if we don’t do it, somebody will come in and do it for us.”
“You could be subject under TCA law, which deals with a city’s financial net position. If you did not abide by that law, you would be ordered to meet that standard,” agreed Callis.
McDowell stated that a minimum water and sewage bill would go up about $4.15 per month, which will be followed the next year by $4.15 and the third year by $2.51.
After that, said Callis, the increases will go down.
“Of course,” said Callis, “all of this is based on everything remaining normal — that we don’t experience a huge repair situation or some other emergency.”
WATER-TREATMENT PLANT BID $3M HIGHER THAN ANTICIPATED
The council also heard a first reading to enter into an agreement with Cumberland Valley Constructors for the Phase II Wastewater Treatment Plant Expansion Project.
Brian Price, the Director of Portland Utilities, told the Council that the cost calculation in the original design was a bit more costly than they intended, but bid it out.
“The low bid was from Cumberland Valley Construction, which came in three and a half million dollars higher than we anticipated,” said Price.
He said they still have some possible areas to “do some value engineering and remove some items,” and that his team had asked TDEC if removing the pieces would still meet state requirements but said the answer from TDEC had not clarified anything. “They just told us that we had to meet permit limits. We already knew that,” said Price.
Callis reminded the council that the city did a bond in 2020 for the sewer interceptor line, which was part of Phase II. The bond has currently been paid down to 11 million dollars.
The four bids submitted were for 14.5, 14.6, 15.5, and 15.5 million dollars.
The city is now planning to examine value engineering possibilities but is dealing not only with higher costs but with more stringent limitations. Any value engineering will require TDEC approval.
Callis asked for the first reading to be approved. “This will give our engineers time to evaluate the possible reductions and find out if they still meet the state requirements. They can bring this knowledge to our next meeting, and we can start to figure out the differences in cost and how we could match them.”
Price pointed out that the new system will improve water capacity and will eventually provide the city with much more water. “By doing this, you’re contributing to the distribution system, which will help with water rates, because instead of letting go a million gallons a month, you have that to sell. You have the chance to make revenue from it.”
The first reading of the resolution passed unanimously.
In the final resolution of the night, the council authorized the city to apply for the TDEC Competitive American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant. The portal for submission opens in May, and the winner receives a long-term solution for adequate drinking water and drought mitigation. The resolution was unanimously approved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.