On Monday, Dec. 5, Portland’s Mayor Mike Callis and the Board of Aldermen approved an amended ordinance to increase water rates beginning in January. The council explained that the increases were based on many considerations, the foremost being information provided by rate studies at the previous month’s council meeting, which disclosed a state-mandated requirement that a city must have a net positive status based specifically on public rates. The study showed that if Portland did not increase its water rates, it would be deficient by 2026. Rate studies presented a rate schedule to avoid that.

The ordinance also stated that the rate increase was needed for the timing of potential projects, future grant submittals, and operational costs for outside-city infrastructure.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.