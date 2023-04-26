Police Chief Jason Williams announced that the Portland Police Department has received Tennessee accreditation, having completed the Tennessee Police Law Enforcement Accreditation Program. “We have finished a three-year journey,” said Williams in an appearance before the city council on Monday night.
He noted that there are 363 law enforcement agencies in the state of Tennessee, and only 76 agencies are involved in the program. Williams praised the department’s commitment to the project, stating that Jennifer Bryant, the accreditation manager, spent hours guiding the department through the process and that the command staff worked tirelessly to write new policies.
