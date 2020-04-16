The City of Portland is prepared to cancel the 79th annual Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival.
A resolution is on the City Council agenda for Monday, April 20 that would cancel the festival scheduled for May 8-9 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The festival has been held annually since 1941, having only been interrupted during World War II, but with virtually the entire United States on lockdown and gatherings of large crowds prohibited, Chamber of Commerce director Sherri Ferguson recommended to Mayor Mike Callis that this year's festival be called off. The decision will not be official, however, until it is voted upon in the scheduled Monday council meeting.
If cancelled, the festival will not be rescheduled this year, because there are too many different organizations and clubs that contribute annually to the festival and finding a workable date for all those groups is not feasible.
Check the Portland Leader website and next week’s edition of the Portland Leader for more details.
