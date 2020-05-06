The Portland City Council was scheduled to vote Monday night on a first reading of an ordinance to bring sewer rates in Mitchellville in line with those rates already being charged to residents in the city of Portland.
It was discovered in March that a contract with Mitchellville from 20 years ago that had been amended a couple of times was still far short of the rate that Portland residents pay each month for sewer service from the city.
The contract, signed by then Portland mayor Dan Jenkins in August 1999 was to charge Mitchellville, which currently has about 75 residents on the sewer system there, a rate of $2.30 per 1,000 gallons of sewer water collected. The rate was upped to $2.94 around 2004 and was increased to $3.84 in 2017. The current rate for Mitchellville residents is $4.42 per 1,000 gallons.
“They have about 75 or 76 customers. When we got to digging into the sewer system last year, we came across this contract. For whatever reason, the rates that were raised on our city were never passed on to Mitchellville. The whole time they were on a controlled rate. Our people kept paying, but for some reason, it never got passed on to Mitchellville,” Mayor Mike Callis told the council at the March 16 meeting.
Mitchellville is a small incorporated community on Highway 259 that sits right near the Kentucky border and is also bordered by Portland’s city limits.
Portland residents currently pay $28.75 per month on the first 2,500 gallons used. If that threshold his surpassed, Portland residents pay $11.50 per 1,000 gallons on anything over 2,500 gallons.
The ordinance that was to be voted upon for a first reading would increase the Mitchellville customers’ rates to that same rate that Portland residents are currently paying. This rate increase, which would still need to pass a second reading on May 20 in order to be enacted as law, would take effect on July 1, 2020 and would be reflected in the bills the Mitchellville customers on the Portland sewer system receive in August 2020.
This change prompted by an oversight detected in March, represents an increase of $24.33 per month for the basis sewer service for Mitchellville residents, which amounts to a 650% increase in the rate.
The resolution on the May 4 Portland City Council agenda addressed the reason for the vast increase, saying, “Portland has evaluated the cost for accepting and treatment of the wastewater received from Mitchellville residents and found the current rate Mitchellville is charged is not adequate to treat their sewer; and WHEREAS, the City of Portland based on the signed agreement on August 2, 1999 ‘… can adjust the rate up or down annually by Portland based on audited changes in the cost of operating and amortizing Portland’s wastewater treatment facility, provided that Portland makes the same change in the rates charged to its residential customers.’ WHEREAS, after careful consideration the City of Portland shall charge the City of Mitchellville prevailing inside city sewer rates based on the water usage for all Mitchellville sewer customers effective July 1, 2020.”
Mitchellville’s sewer line runs into Portland’s line where it then goes on to the wastewater treatment plant. The problem is that somehow the rate increases that have taken place in Portland over the years were not passed along to residents or the City of Mitchellville.
At that March 16 council meeting that spurred the increase, Portland public utilities director Bryan Price and Mayor Callis initially talked to the council about an increase of 75%, which would have upped the Mitchellville rate to $8.63. However, council members indicated that they did not feel it was fair for Portland citizens to pay more than triple the amount that Mitchellville residents would for sewer.
“I feel like if you told the citizens that they had been subsidizing the City of Mitchellville’s sewer rates for the past 15 years and asked them if they’d like to continue that, the vote would be an overwhelming no,” Councilman Brian Harbin said in the March meeting.
Added Councilman Drew Jennings in that same meeting, “Anything less than the inside city limits rate is not fair to our citizens.”
Price also told the council that Mitchellville is about to approve a 19-lot subdivision that would need sewer taps, and he agreed with the aldermen that Portland Utilities cannot give a rate less than what its own residents would pay to a subdivision developer and then have Mitchellville reap whatever tax money is generated from building the subdivision.
“It does not need to be cheaper for somebody to go on our sewer system and build in Mitchellville and then us not get the benefit of it,” Price said.
Mitchellville has its own sewer system but it is a low pressure type of system that feeds into the Portland line near Woods Road. Callis and Price both stated that the City of Portland taking over operation of Mitchellville’s system would likely not be practical cost-wise. Mitchellville pays a third party about $60,000 per year to maintain its sewer system.
It is possible, however, that Portland might take over the billing for Mitchellville’s sewer bills since both Mitchellville’s water and sewer come from Portland.
