A zoning request to change a house at 305 Reed Street in Portland from commercial property to residential was turned by the Portland City Council in its March 2 meeting.
The council, acting up on a recommendation from the Portland Zoning and Planning Board, voted unanimously not to allow the property to be used for residential purposes.
Prior to the vote, Wayne Bandy, who owns rental properties next door to the property in question implored the council not to make the change from commercial to residential.
“I own the property next door to this. It’s 301 and 303 Reed Street, the property on the other side of this property that is making the request is also zoned for general commercial services. My fear is that if you start picking and choosing, allowing people to come to our town and buying piece of property that is already zoned general commercial services, as these people have done, and then decide that it is difficult to rent as a commercial building and more easily rented as a residential home, that they would want to make this change,” Bandy told the council. “I understand the predicament they’re in. I’m in that predicament as well. But it’s a dangerous precedent for you all to set, that you can come to this down, buy a piece of property, and if it’s not what you want, change it — no matter what’s on each side of it.”
Bandy went on to say that since the zoning request was made, people have contacted him, thinking he was the owner of the property in question, asking if they could rent it as a place to live.
“Since this request was made, I have received phone calls myself wanting to rent this building, thinking it was part of my properties. … I just see this as a backwards move for our town, rather than a forward move. I would really appreciate y’all leaving this as is, and somebody will eventually move a business there, if you give it time,” he said.
Alderman Jody McDowell agreed that the area needs to stay consistent and not have residential sandwiched in between commercial property.
“I agree wholeheartedly with Mr. Bandy. That’s very odd for it to be commercial, residential, commercial down through there. I don’t think that’s what we want,” McDowell said.
City planner Richard Donovan spoke on the measure and added that the planning commission had recommended that the matter be left as is.
“This has a recommendation for denial. Typically you don’t see anything that is a recommendation for denial, but in this case, it does. It’s something for you to consider. That’s what the planning commission is there for is to advise this body on making these decisions,” Donovan said before the vote.
Alderman Mike Hall also stated that since the property owner had not shown up at the council or the planning meeting that in his mind, it made the request much easier to deny.
“I agree wholeheartedly with Mr. Bandy. That’s very odd for it to be commercial, residential, commercial down through there. I don’t think that’s what we want. It may have been a little different if the owner had showed up and maybe argued the other side,” Hall said.
