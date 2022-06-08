Dave Christiano darts from one locale to another, organizing, planning, adapting as circumstances either change or need tweaking while filming a movie at Kenny Perry Country Creek Golf Course in Franklin, Ky.
It’s May 31, and the movie his company is producing, “Always a Winner,” is nearly a year from its release date. The Franklin golf course provides a perfect setting for scenes for his Christian-based film, No. 20 of his more than 30-year career.
Local extras mull around on the putting green awaiting the announcement for “action!”
Christiano’s choice for this location was a bit happenstance.
“My men’s group at my church played golf up here about five years ago,” Christiano said. “I was in Nashville trying to find a course to shoot on. I found one that would let me, but it was right on a highway it was too noisy, and it was on a highway more than yours is here.
“I mentioned to my pastor, ‘what about Kenny Perry’s course because we’ve played here,’ so I emailed the contact up here, emailed Marty (Sharer, director of golf operations at the course). So I talked to him about it. I met Kenny Perry and they’ve been real cooperative. and let me shoot here, shut down holes so I could shoot. I couldn’t shoot it without them.
“Trying to find a golf course to shoot a film on is very difficult. I’m very thankful for Kenny Perry’s course,” he said. Sharer “has been very cooperative. It’s not easy shooting a golf film. It would be wonderful if we could rent out the course and nobody’s playing. I don’t have that luxury, Stephen Spielberg does.”
On its first day of filming in Franklin, the movie production crew has camped in part around the putting green as actors and extras putt before the scene of dialogue takes place.
His Nashville company has produced 19 Christian films. Christiano has been in the business for 37 years. His twin brother, Rich, also produces films.
Christiano and his brother produce movies outside of Hollywood’s industry culture, and making such films profitable isn’t easy.
“The Christian film industry used to rely on DVD sales, and now with streaming services, services don’t pay like DVD sales did,” he said. “So the good thing about streaming services is more people can see your films than ever, but you need millions and millions and millions of views to pay for these, and I mean millions.”
His selection of the course was an easy “yes,” Sharer said.
“He approached me after he played his round up here, about the idea if we’d be open to a discussion, and of course I was, and we went from there. It’s exciting for us just to be able to see behind the scenes of making a movie. We’re excited that he was going to use extras and locals who have a chance to be in the movie.
“We’ve had great feedback from those who want to be in the movie. So, just something fun to do.”
“Always a Winner” is the third in a series of girls’ sports films Christiano has produced. The move is set for release in April.
The backdrop of the movie is an all-girls school called Orange Hills Academy.
Single night theater showings are planned around the country, including in Bowling Green, and it will be released on DVD, Blue Ray, digital and the streaming services. “The previous two films have been pretty widely released,” Christiano said. “We do our own distribution. All these movies have a message for Christ, that’s what I’m trying to do.”
