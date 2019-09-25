County commission approves funding SROs in every school

The Sumner County Commission approved a series of budget appropriations at its meeting Sept. 16, including one that will see school resource officers placed in all existing county schools over the coming months.
Portland is among the cities that will be affected by the decision, according to the Sumner County Sheriff's Office. The county's Safe Schools, Healthy Students office could not be reached to confirm which schools will be hiring.
"This does not include the money from (an incoming) grant," said Commissioner Chris Taylor, who chairs the budget committee. "Once we figure out how much we're getting from the state, that's also going to be given to the sheriff's department to help offset the cost of equipment, cars and guns … all the expenses that go along with that."
In total, the legislation appropriates approximately $1.17 million from the county budget to create 15 new SRO positions and one new school resource sergeant position.
Revenue from a 17% property tax increase approved at last month's commission meeting will be used to fund those positions.
"I support having SROs in our schools, and I supported measures back in 2013 where we revamped the entrances and helped security," Commissioner Moe Taylor said. "But I can't vote for this because of how we got there. We're taking out of the pockets of our property owners. I just dove in and went through budgets for months, and there were other ways to do this."
Moe Taylor then began to discuss a recently approved salary increase for Sumner County Director of Schools Del Phillips before being ruled out of order by Chairman Scott Langford.
A vote on whether to allow Moe Taylor to continue speaking on that topic upheld Langford's decision 18-5, with one abstention.
"We were told we were getting a grant to put SROs in all our schools," Moe Taylor continued. "We are, but it doesn't account for about 40% of the true cost. (People will) start getting the bills next month. Get ready, your phone's going to start ringing."
The commission also approved an allocation of $587,194 to the Sumner County Highway Department ($575,450 for department needs and $11,744 to the Trustee's Commission).
"This was the money that we appropriated the tax increase of one penny," Chris Taylor said. "It's going to go to (Sumner County Road Supervisor) Ms. Judy (Hardin). She's going to use that for her capital, which for her falls under vehicles because they last in excess of 30 years."
The funding will also help the department focus on other expenses, according to Chris Taylor.
"It's going to free up some of the capital money she currently has," he said. "(It's) about $587,000 worth she can turn around and put toward hot mix and other things she's struggled with because of cost increases over the past two years."
In addition, the commission held elections for the positions of chairman and chairman pro tem.
Langford, who represents District 11, was re-elected as chairman, receiving 17 votes to Commissioner Jerry Becker's seven.
"I rise tonight to proudly re-nominate Mr. Scott Langford," Commissioner Paul Goode said. "I know many (commissioners) feel the same way from comments they've made, as well as citizens."
Becker, who represents District 9, was elected as chairman pro tem, receiving 14 votes to incumbent Baker Ring's 10.
The Sumner County Commission's next regular meeting is slated for Oct. 21, and will be held at 7 p.m. at the Sumner County Administration Building.
