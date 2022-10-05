Sumner County Circuit Judge Joe H. Thompson on Friday declared — after a clarification request by the city of Portland — that Alderman Thomas Dillard must step down from his role on the Portland City Council.
Dillard decided to run for mayor as a write-in candidate, and the city charter contains language — which Dillard himself supported — that anyone running for mayor must step down as a council member.
Dillard maintained that because he was a write-in candidate — known as a certified candidate — that the charter didn’t apply to his circumstance.
A qualified candidate, by contrast, must collect signatures to be on the ballot and has an earlier deadline to file.
The city charter language does not differentiate between the two types of candidates, and Dillard refused to resign, which prompted the city to seek clarification from the court.
Thompson said there was no conflict legally in the language of the state statute and that of the city charter.
“In this case, I don’t think there’s a conflict,” he said during his Friday ruling.
He noted during his ruling that according to Tennessee Code 10-7-133, write-in candidates “have to have their votes counted.”
Portland City Attorney John Bradley declined to comment on the decision.
Dillard, who in the past year has been accused of uttering racial slurs in public settings, had two years remaining in his term. He will be replaced by the city council. His time on the council has been marked by the racial comments, which have garnered widespread media attention.
On Aug. 31, Dillard, according to a Portland Police Department report during a Dillard dispute with a neighbor, yelled “f---ing porch monkeys” at his neighbors while police were present.
The city of Portland released a statement in relation to the incident:
Our community is in the spotlight again where certain actions and language have angered and hurt many within our community and those who work for the city.
Several have reached out and questioned why the Board of Mayor and Aldermen have not acted and why council members are not bound by the same city policy that employees are. Since elected council members are not technically a city employee, they do not fall under the same employment guidelines; and under State law, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen have limited powers when it comes to the removal of an elected official.
While it is true that these recent events cast a bad light on our community, it is also true that Portland is made up of loving, caring, and compassionate people who reject the use of racial slurs as they go about their daily lives seeking to do good.
Mayor Mike Callis; Vice Mayor Drew Jennings, Alderwoman Penny Barnes; Alderman Mike Hall; Alderman Jody McDowell; Alderwoman Megan Thompson; Alderman Brian Woodall.
Dillard was censured by the Portland City Council in late March for using a racial slur recorded on police body cam video against his neighbors in another dispute.
Bradley said the city council will appoint someone to fill Dillard’s position.
