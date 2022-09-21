Portland Alderman Thomas Dillard has filed to run as a write-in candidate for city mayor, and the action kicked into play a portion of the city charter which requires that an alderman running for mayor must resign from his position.

Dillard contends because he is a certified write-in candidate — rather than a qualified candidate who by an earlier process obtained signatures to be on the ballot — that he is not subject to the provision of the city charter.

