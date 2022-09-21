Portland Alderman Thomas Dillard has filed to run as a write-in candidate for city mayor, and the action kicked into play a portion of the city charter which requires that an alderman running for mayor must resign from his position.
Dillard contends because he is a certified write-in candidate — rather than a qualified candidate who by an earlier process obtained signatures to be on the ballot — that he is not subject to the provision of the city charter.
City council members at the Sept. 12 meeting, after a discussion that included Dillard saying he will not resign, voted to have city attorney John Bradley petition the court for a clarification about whether the city charter provision requires a resignation in this case.
Tennessee election laws require write-in candidates to register with the election commission to have any write-in votes counted. Dillard filed for the election Sept. 9.
Bradley indicated during the meeting it was his opinion that Dillard must resign his seat.
“In my opinion, this charter provision should apply and he should resign ... it simply says that you must resign,” Bradley said. “It seems to violate the spirit of the charter amendment.”
Several members of the commission said Dillard had called for the provision in the charter in 2019. Dillard disputed that contention.
“You had asked that that was done ... “ Mayor Mike Callis said.
“No sir, I did not ask that,” Dillard responded. “I asked that there be term limits.”
Dillard later said: “I’m not sure, I’m sure you’ve done your homework. I’m not resigning, if that’s your question. I guess you could call it a loophole.”
Bradley said that if “it’s a loophole, the judge could decide it is a loophole.”
“Whatever we gotta do, ya’ll. I’m not going anywhere,” Dillard said. “I apologize that it’s making people mad, but I’m not going anywhere.”
