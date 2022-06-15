Former Portland High School standout Katie Crutchfield has made the transition from high school to college a smooth one.
Crutchfield, a member of Portland’s two state championship volleyball team and the 2019 runner-up in Class AA, headed to Trevecca University after high school and continues to contribute to the Lady Trojan program.
Crutchfield knew when she stepped on campus, Trevecca was where she wanted to be.
“Trevecca just felt like home, and I checked off all the boxes that I was looking for,” Crutchfield said. “It is a bigger blessing that I’m receiving a private Christian education.”
Coming from a successful program at Portland, Crutchfield was looking for a smaller school close to home.
“When I decided I wanted to play college volleyball, I knew that I wanted to stay somewhere close to home and be at a small university,” Crutchfield said. “When starting my search, I knew that a few of my past teammates from club volleyball had committed and were playing for Trevecca. I never looked into the school itself. But coach (Emily) Moore reached out to me and wanted me to visit.”
Crutchfield has made her presence known in the program.
As a freshman, Crutchfield played in 13 matches and had nine service which was third on the team. Crutchfield also collected 98 digs which was also good for third place on the squad. Last season, the sophomore played in 10 matches and came up with 25 digs and was the defensive specialist in 16 sets.
Crutchfield has grown in her first two years at the Nashville school.
“My first two years at Trevecca have been such a learning and growing experience,” Crutchfield said. “Coming in as a freshman, Covid 19 was hitting its peak, so the ‘normal college experience’ wasn’t really obtainable. Our season was moved to the spring, and we weren’t able to play volleyball for that first fall semester. My sophomore year, things were starting to go back to normal while also getting a taste of the normal college experience.”
Time management and the speed of the game changes from high school to college.
“Time management is one of the most important things to learn when going to college,” Crutchfield said. “You have to understand that being a student always come first. One of the things I did was to have a calendar and writing down both my class and volleyball schedule.”
The speed was also noticeable faster.
“Everyone’s skill level is close to the same once you get to college,” Crutchfield said. “Your teammates were some of the best players on their previous teams and that goes for all your opponents as well. Every team you play is good. I think the adjustment just takes time. The more you are playing in that environment, the better you get and more comfortable you feel with the pace of the game.”
In two years at Trevecca, Crutchfield has already made many memories of college life.
“I found out that your love and passion for volleyball can be met at the next level,” Crutchfield said. “Playing and competing will always be a highlight. There’s no other feeling than getting ready and warmed up to go out and play on those Friday nights and Saturday mornings. The memories you make are also special. All the laughs and jokes on eight-hour trips to conference games and the conversations at dinner with all your teammates after a long, tiring day.”
The Lady Trojans reached the quarterfinals of the Great Midwest Conference tournament two seasons
ago and advanced to the semifinals in 2021. Crutchfield is hoping the team will be motivated to go further in the postseason over the next two seasons.
“It’s very encouraging to see the program getting better and better each season,” Crutchfield said. “I think getting to the championship game is something that is on everyone’s mind. It was something that was talked about during the offseason, and it’s definitely what we are striving for the upcoming season.”
Crutchfield has advice for anyone heading to college to play sports.
“I know it can be uncomfortable when joining a new team and playing at the next level,” Crutchfield said. “Don’t second guess your abilities or potential. You were recruited and put in this new chapter for a reason by not
only your coach but by God. That counts for something.
So be confident in yourself.
You are fully capable of whatever lies ahead. Work
hard and enjoy it.”
