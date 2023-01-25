Jan. 6, Victoria Clark, 41, from Gallatin, arrested for DUI 1st, Implied Consent, and Open Container, court date Feb. 14 in General Sessions.
Jan. 7, Jose Sanchez Cruz, 32, from Goodlettsville, arrested for Driving Without a License and Speeding, court date Jan. 27 in General Sessions.
Jan. 7, Sharon Whited, 42, from Portland, arrested for DUI 1st, Speeding, Expired Registration, and Financial Responsibility, court date March 14 in General Sessions.
Jan. 7, Alex Biggs, 26, from Portland, arrested for Aggravated Domestic Assault, Light Law, Financial Responsibility, and Expired Registration, court date Jan. 25 in General Sessions.
Jan. 7, Daniel Navarrete, 33, from Portland, arrested for Driving Without a License, court date March 14 in General Sessions.
Jan. 8, Austin Knight, 23, from Cottontown, arrested for DUI 1st, court date April 11 in General Sessions.
Jan. 9, Jose Montes Hernandez, 44, from Gallatin, arrested for DUI 3rd and Driving on Revoked License, court date April 11 in General Sessions.
Jan. 9, Candace Knutson, 56, from Hermitage, arrested for Move Over Law, court date Jan. 23 in General Sessions.
Jan. 10, Angela Pogue, 49,from Bowling Green, KY, arrested for False Report and Driving on Cancelled License, court in General Sessions.
Jan. 10, Taye Carter, 25 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving on Suspended License and Speeding, court date Feb. 10 in General Sessions.
Jan. 12, Thomas Evans, 48, from Cottontown, arrested for Driving on Suspended License and Expired Tags, court date Feb. 10 in General Sessions.
Jan. 12, Eber Granado Lemus, 19, from Bowling Green, KY, arrested for Driving Without a License, court date March 10 in General Sessions.
Jan. 13, William Strickland Jr., 43 years old from Old Hickory, arrested for DUI 2nd and Light Law, court date February 21st in General Sessions.
Jan. 13, Dylan Curnett-Mattingly, 23, from Hendersonville, arrested for DUI 1st and Speeding, court date March 14 in General Sessions.
Jan. 14, Manuel Chic Acabal, 24, from Sioux Falls, SD, arrested for DUI 1st, court date March 28 in General Sessions.
Jan. 14, Larry Anderson, 65, from Portland, arrested for Driving on Suspended License, Speeding, and Expired Registration, court date Jan. 27 in General Sessions.
Jan. 14, Elias Lopez, 26, from Portland, arrested for Driving Without a License, court date Feb. 24 in General Sessions.
Jan. 14, Ronald Wilkinson, 65, from Portland, arrested for Aggravated Assault, court date Feb. 8 in General Sessions.
Jan. 14, Uzziel Sandria Licona, 36, from Portland, arrested for Driving on Suspended License and Speeding, court date Feb. 24 in General Sessions.
Jan. 14, Rayshaun Glenn, 24, from Portland, arrested for a Warrant out of Metro.
Jan. 14, April Reese, 39, from Bethpage, arrested for Driving on Suspended License and Financial Responsibility, court date Feb. 10 in General Sessions.
Jan. 14, Charles Crawford, 34, from Nashville, arrested for Driving on Revoked License, Financial Responsibility, and Improper Display, court date Feb. 10 in General Sessions.
Jan. 15, Jade Mullen, 23, from Hendersonville, arrested for Move Over Law and Financial Responsibility, court date March 14 in General Sessions.
Jan. 15, Erisaldo Ramirez, 40, from Nashville, arrested for Driving on Suspended License and Window Tint, court date Feb. 24 in General Sessions.
Jan. 15, Joshua Boyd, 29, from Franklin, KY, arrested for Driving on Suspended License, court date March 22 in General Sessions.
Jan. 15, Andrew Allen, 34, from Bowling Green, KY, arrested for Driving on Suspended License and Window Tint, court date March 22 in General Sessions.
Jan. 15, Ramira Padron, 44, from Nashville, arrested for Driving on Suspended License and Window Tint, court date in General Sessions.
Jan. 15, Raul Lopez, 37, from Odessa, TX, arrested for Driving Without a License and Window Tint, court date March 22 in General Sessions.
Jan. 15, Richard Perdue Jr., 42, from Portland, arrested for Domestic Assault, court date Feb. 8 in General Sessions.
Jan. 15, Herman Smith, 49, from Nashville, arrested for a Warrant out of Metro.
Jan. 15, Geovanni Alamilla, 20, from Nashville, arrested for Driving Without a License and Window Tint, court date Feb. 9 in General Sessions.
Jan. 17, Joshua Atkins, 21, from Nashville, arrested for Simple Possession of SCH II & V, Possession of a Firearm While Intoxicated, and Possession Without a Prescription, court date Feb. 14 in General Sessions.
Jan. 17, Thomas Shoemake, 23, from Portland, arrested for Driving Without a License, Financial Responsibility, and Improper Display, court date Feb. 10 in General Sessions.
Jan. 17, Miguel Perpuac, 24, from Portland, arrested for Driving Without a License and Failure to Yield, court date March 14 in General Sessions.
Jan. 18, Billy Watkins, 52, from Lebanon, arrested for Driving on Revoked License and Traffic Control Device, court date Feb. 24 in General Sessions.
Jan. 18, Shelly Krantz, 52, from Portland, arrested for Public Intoxication, court date Jan. 23 in General Sessions.
Jan. 18, Andrea Brown, 32, from Westmoreland, arrested for Driving on Suspended License and Speeding, court date Feb. 10 in General Sessions.
Jan. 18, Johbon L’Huillier, 19, from Cottontown, arrested for Driving on Revoked License and Expired Tags, court date Feb. 24 in General Sessions.
Jan. 19, Duglas Perez Tomas, 37, from Madison, arrested for Driving Without a License, court date Feb. 10 in General Sessions.
Jan. 19, Lucas Lopez De Perez, 37, from Madison, arrested for Driving Without a License, court date Feb. 10 in General Sessions.
Jan. 19, Brittany Patrick, 31, from Portland, arrested for Driving Without a License and Window Tint, court date Feb. 10 in General Sessions.
Jan. 19, Eric Warfield, 47, from Nashville, arrested for Possession With Intent for Resale SCH VI, Drug Paraphernalia, Expired Tags, and Financial Responsibility, court date Feb. 8 in General Sessions.
Jan. 19, Richard Perdue Jr., 42, from Portland, arrested for Violation of Order of Protection, court date Feb. 8 in General Sessions.
Jan. 19, Ronald Briscoe, 39, from Portland, arrested for Driving on Suspended License, court date March 24 in General Sessions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.