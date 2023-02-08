Marla Clements has been dancing since she was four years old. She fell in love with dance by watching her older sister and was soon copying every step. “My mom let me start taking lessons when I was four,” said Clements, who owns and operates Mrs. Marla’s Academy of Dance in Portland. “My sister, Lana Toon, was older than me, and when she started studying dance, well ... I had to do everything she did.”
When Clements was 14, she and Lana traveled with a group of girls from the Nashville area to Chicago, to attend the Chicago National Association of Dance Masters, an organization that offers intensive programs for prospective dancers and dance teachers. “I spent every summer there for over a decade,” said Clements. “I trained with amazing people in the dance industry, like Fred Kelly, who is the brother of Gene Kelly (dancing star of the legendary movie, ‘Singing in the Rain’).”
Clement has her bachelor’s
degree in ballet, tap, ballroom,
jazz, and acrobatics, is a certified member of the Chicago National Association of Dance Masters since 1983 and maintains a membership to this day.
She began her teaching career alongside her sister at an early age. “I was too young to get a driver’s license, but I got my teaching license,” she said. “My parents helped my sister open her first studio in a 2-bedroom house in Madison. She taught in one room, and I taught in the other.”
Her relationship with Portland started when her brother, a resident, cajoled her to start teaching in Portland so his daughter could take lessons. “He didn’t want to drive to Goodlettsville, where my sister and I were teaching, so I started teaching at the Richland Park Community Center one day a week, saving my brother a trip!”
Clements taught at the community center for more than forty years. “I drove to Portland from Goodlettsville for years. I was known there as ‘the dance teacher.’ I got very attached to the people here. I’ve taught the children of a lot of the city leaders, and now I’m teaching their grandchildren.”
Clements met her husband, Randy Clements, in 1985 and they married in 1991. “We were introduced by a friend who knew that he liked to dance. He’s a very good dancer,” she said. “That’s how he got me, we went dancing for six years.”
They have one son, Lucas. “We moved to Portland in 2007,” said Clements, “and Lucas went to Portland High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Courtney, and they have one son, Shepherd — the light of my life.”
Clements began to feel that her dance business was outgrowing her one-day-a-week at the community center. “My husband and I started looking around in Portland for a studio to rent,” she said, “and we drove by this place — my current Dance Academy — a thousand times. Every time we did, I said, ‘I’d like to decorate those windows and light that place up. It could be gorgeous but it needs lights.’ ”
One of Portland’s leading families, the Freedles, owned some of the buildings in downtown Portland, which Clements knew because she had taught dance to one of the now-grown granddaughters. “I reached out to Mandy Freedle because she was a student of mine. Mandy said that the ‘old hardware store’ was being revamped, and suggested I talk to her in-laws, Johnnie and Joe Freedle. I did, and Johnnie called me back and said, ‘Let’s talk.’ ”
It was one of those Portland moments. “Johnnie Freedle told me that it would have made her mother happy to see children coming in and out of this building,” she said. “So we rented it. That was eight years ago. And we got to do all those things my husband and I talked about when we drove by and looked at it. We painted the walls pink, put decorations in the window, and lit the place up. And you know,” she paused, “now everybody around here does lights. This street used to be dark, but now it looks like a fairyland. I wouldn’t want to say we started it but who knows?”
The Dance Academy window is now a town fixture, and Clements particularly loves her lighted ballerina. “I saw her in a magazine, tracked her down, and drove all over the state to get her,” she said.
Five years ago, Clements hired Kinsey Burchett to be a part-time teacher, and she now teaches full-time. “My style varies quite a bit from Mrs. Marla,” says Burchett. “She learned the Balanchine way, and my style is all modern and contemporary ballet.”
Clements feels it’s important to provide high-quality teachers, and Burchett fulfills that requirement. “She’s studied at Nickelodeon in Atlanta, the Joffrey Ballet in New York, the Nashville Dance Center, and more. She’s wonderfully qualified,” said Clements. “I also have Makenna Freedle teaching here, and yes, she’s Johnnie Freedle’s granddaughter.”
The Dance Academy has a recital every year, currently held at the Freedom Church in Gallatin. “I’m very attracted to the idea of holding recitals at Temple Theatre,” said Clements. “But our classes, especially our pre-school classes, are really big, and we need a wide stage. So we might put together a special Christmas program featuring smaller groups and have Christmas at Temple Theatre.”
The Academy Summer Program is always well-attended. “We feature Disney Princesses,” said Clements. “My older students dress up in Disney Princess costumes and teach workshops. The younger ones just love it.”
Clements strives to create a dance family. “If you dance at my studio, then you become a part of our family. Dance is for everyone. If you’re in our classes, then you have a group of friends for life. My goal is to create a safe, Christian environment where students can learn to dance while having fun.”
Clements is already busy planning for next year. “Our summer classes start June 12th and run for five weeks,” she said, “and then our regular classes start again on August 7th.”
Mrs. Marla’s Dance Academy is in full swing, primed and ready to keep on dancing, far into the future.
