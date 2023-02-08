Marla Clements has been dancing since she was four years old. She fell in love with dance by watching her older sister and was soon copying every step. “My mom let me start taking lessons when I was four,” said Clements, who owns and operates Mrs. Marla’s Academy of Dance in Portland. “My sister, Lana Toon, was older than me, and when she started studying dance, well ... I had to do everything she did.”

When Clements was 14, she and Lana traveled with a group of girls from the Nashville area to Chicago, to attend the Chicago National Association of Dance Masters, an organization that offers intensive programs for prospective dancers and dance teachers. “I spent every summer there for over a decade,” said Clements. “I trained with amazing people in the dance industry, like Fred Kelly, who is the brother of Gene Kelly (dancing star of the legendary movie, ‘Singing in the Rain’).”

