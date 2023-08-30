The Portland Chamber of Commerce brought home two major awards from the Tennessee Chambers of Commerce Executives (TCCE) Annual Conference held in Kingsport, Tennessee Aug. 16-18.
Kristen Daughtry, Event Director for the Portland Chamber of Commerce, was awarded the 2023 Professional of the Year, an honor bestowed to a Chamber professional in recognition of the year’s accomplishments and service to the community.
Portland’s Chamber also took home the 2023 Event Excellent Award for the Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival.
The TCCE is an organization created to enhance the professional growth and development of Chamber executives, staff, and volunteers in the state of Tennessee.
According to Suzie Lusk, TCCE Executive Director, the annual conference is attended by most of the state’s 125 chambers. “Every Chamber of Commerce does at least one big event per year, and most of them apply for the Event Excellent Award, so it is a highly competitive category. For purposes of fairness and objectivity, the TCCE sends the submissions out of state to be judged, and this is true for every award. Our judges are highly experienced and qualified Chamber professionals from all over the country.”
TCCE’s annual conference rotates each year to a city representing one of the three grand divisions of the state. Next year’s conference, according to Lusk, will be held in Franklin.
Daughtry has been with the Portland Chamber of Commerce for eight years and has added three new events to the calendar. In a Facebook post, Chamber President and CEO Sherri Ferguson wrote, “Kristen brings the community together to make Portland a better place to live, work, and play. She is a born leader and has the ability to rally the troupes when there is a need. All of us at the Portland Chamber are proud of Kristen and her accomplishments. We are lucky to have her in our community.”
Regarding the TCCE 2023 Event Excellent award, Ferguson noted the community’s involvement in the Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival. “Thank you to all the sponsors, businesses, non-profits, and volunteers that make this event happen,” she wrote. For more information on Portland’s Chamber of Commerce, visit the website at Home — Portland Chamber of Commerce — TN (portlandcofc.com).
