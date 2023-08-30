PORNWS-08-30-23 DAUGHTRY HONORED

Kristen Daughtry, Event Director for the Portland Chamber of Commerce, selected winner of TCCE Professional of the Year.

 Photo Submitted

The Portland Chamber of Commerce brought home two major awards from the Tennessee Chambers of Commerce Executives (TCCE) Annual Conference held in Kingsport, Tennessee Aug. 16-18.

Kristen Daughtry, Event Director for the Portland Chamber of Commerce, was awarded the 2023 Professional of the Year, an honor bestowed to a Chamber professional in recognition of the year’s accomplishments and service to the community.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.