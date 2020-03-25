Portland officials will wait until April 20 before making a decision on whether to move forward with holding the 79th annual Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival.
Both Mayor Mike Callis and Chamber of Commerce director Sherri Ferguson spoke at the March 16 meeting of the Portland City Council and talked about the concerns and logistics of the Strawberry Festival in the wake of the coronavirus. The concern was reiterated in the mayor’s luncheon on March 17 that was livestreamed rather than held in person due to the Covid-19 threat.
Strawberry Festival Week is scheduled to start May 2 with the annual Strawberry Slam Wrestling Match at Portland High School and continue through the week with events such as the carnival at Richland Park and the golf tournament at Kenny Perry’s Country Creek in Franklin, Ky.
The event culminates with the festival and parade on Saturday, May 9. This year, the city is moving the concert and fireworks show to Friday, May 8.
But concerns over the coronavirus and the need for social distancing have put the festival’s very existence for this year in limbo. Ferguson said the final decision on whether to have the festival as planned, cancel it or postpone it until later in the year, could be made at the Portland City Council’s April 20 session.
“I still feel like it’s premature. I do feel like the middle of April is a good time frame to determine if there will be some things we can cancel or maybe postpone and get some of our refunds back possibly,” Ferguson said. “But a lot of that money has been spent on advertising and things we’ve already taken care of. It’s not going to change anything from now until the middle of April on what we do.”
Part of the process of trying to figure out whether or not to hold the festival as planned or what to do in the event it cannot take place in early May could depend on the vendors and acts that have been booked to come for the festival, which usually draws in excess of 30,000 visitors to Portland.
“As far as the vendors, that would just depend on who the vendors are registered with. They’ll either see if they want to continue and hold back funds for the next year- the Lions Club may choose to do that — or give them a refund,” Ferguson said. “There will be a lot of options that they’ll be able to have. Sponsorships are the same way. It may be that we come up with our sponsors and hopefully even have some type of event after all this is over. Of course, it couldn’t be a strawberry festival, because there’s no strawberries, but looking for something we could do. If we could come back to the middle of April to determine. It changes daily.”
It might be possible to reschedule to festival for later, but Ferguson indicated that such a move would be “difficult.”
Mayor Callis is hopeful that the coronavirus may subside in time to allow the festival to go on as planned.
“Our 79th Strawberry Festival. If you’ve seen the new regulation that was given by the CDC, they recommended for at least the next eight weeks that you hold no festivals or anything of any size of more than 50 people,” Callis said. “That kind of puts us in that time frame. Our thoughts are that maybe by the middle of April, we’ll see where we are. Maybe they’ll retract some of these things, or maybe they’ll be worse. We don’t know. Maybe by the middle April, our second (council) meeting in April, we’ll decide about the festival. You’d hate to cancel it.”
The mayor also noted that numerous events around the country and locally have already been postponed or cancelled, and that Portland will have to make a decision on the festival’s status.
“This is not catching anybody by surprise. We’re already seeing that several events are cancelling around the country. The South by Southwest Event has already been cancelled in Nashville,” Callis said. “Come the second meeting in April we’ll assess where we are and make that decision as to where we go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.