Dennis Keith Jones, 62 of Portland passed Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at TriStar Medical Center in Portland. He was Born Jan. 22,1957 to the late Cecil Jones and Ruby Leene Church Jones.
Along with his parents, Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his wife, Kimberly Jones and son, Jonathon Jones.
He is survived by son, Jacob Jones of Portland, sister, Rebecca Keefer and Beverly J. Mitchell both of Virginia, brother, Kenneth Jones of Arizona, mother-in-law, Lois Powell of Portland, brother-in-law Ward Ritenour of Virginia, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service was held Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home with Bro. Rick Morris officiating, with visitation, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. and on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 from 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m.
Following the funeral, interment will be in Portland Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Heart Association and Diabetes Foundation.
