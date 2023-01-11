Portland native Dr. Kala Dixon has always exceeded expectations. The standard cliché, “Hometown Girl Makes Good” just doesn’t cover it.
And now, Dixon, a 2010 graduate of Portland High School (PHS), has been selected for the University of Alabama Birmingham’s (UAB) Center for Clinical and Translational Sciences (CCTS) 2023 Clinical & Translational Science Training Program. The annual CCTS Clinical and Translational Science Training Program (CTSTP) begins this month and provides participants with more than 50 hours of didactic and interactive instruction in clinical and translational science competencies. Dixon’s specialty in this program is family and community medicine.
Dixon’s trajectory started normally enough.
“She was,” said her father, Randy Dixon, “the kind of child you just didn’t have to worry about. If you gave three-year-old Kala a coloring book, you could come back in 45 minutes, and she would have the whole book finished.” He added that she “inhaled school,” and had almost perfect attendance from kindergarten through 12th grade. “Her brother, Kemper, did have perfect attendance,” he added, “and that is a subject that still comes up between them.”
After graduating from PHS, Dixon attended Cumberland University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree in biology, with a chemistry minor. She then attended Clemson University, where she received her Master’s Degree in Biology.
From 2017 through 2021, Dixon worked as a full-time research scientist at Vanderbilt University and taught as an adjunct instructor of biology at Cumberland University. During this period, she began the coursework for her Ph.D. “I did the research for my Ph.D. at Vanderbilt and received the degree from Roslin Franklin University of Medicine and Science, a school of medicine known for rigorous academics with interprofessionalism as a foundation.”
Dixon is a believer in interprofessionalism, which, simply put, means a collaborative approach. “My dissertation was on bariatric surgery,” she said. “As a researcher at Vanderbilt, I was studying the hormonal effects of bariatric surgery. My research included taking a look at how pre- and post-operative education affected the outcomes of the surgery.”
She learned that very few health insurances covered pre-operative education for patients about to undergo weight loss surgery — Aetna being one of the few. So, she was able to isolate bariatric surgery patients who received the education and compare the outcomes with those who didn’t.
“It was massive,” said Dixon. “I reviewed data on patients who had bariatric surgery between 1997 and 2021. Those who went into the surgery well informed about the lifestyle changes that need to accompany the surgery were able to maintain the weight loss at much higher levels. And of course, when the pre- and post-operative education wasn’t paid for by insurance, most patients opted not to receive it. This work changed my perception of what medicine needs to be. The more a medical process includes the patient in every aspect, the more successful it is.”
The principle of patient education is a theme that plays throughout Dixon’s career. In 2021, she became the Director of Continuing Medical Education at the UAB, specializing in family medicine, leading the School of Medicine into more innovative approaches to educating.
“Most medical training consists of two years of intensive coursework — med students listening, watching, taking notes, and being tested. Traditionally, it isn’t until the third year of med school that students are allowed clinical practice,” Dixon said. “My research told me that there are much better ways to teach, and to learn.”
Dixon created a department of study at UAB called “Gamification” — a live-simulation approach to learning. She designed a game for the students called “Escape.”
“In Escape, each student — or player — has a 10-patient panel and must design treatment plans for each patient. The player is trapped unless he or she incorporates all the necessary factors that contribute to a positive outcome. Does the patient live in a food desert? Does the patient have transportation? Does the patient have depression? What are the community resources? Has the doctor connected the patient to a nutritionist, a physical therapist, or a support group? In my Escape game, no player gets out of the trap until he or she treats the whole patient, the patient’s family, and the patient’s community. It’s a comprehensive approach to medical care, and it’s fun. And students learn faster when they’re having more fun.”
Dixon stresses the need for physicians in rural areas. “Alabama is a great place for this type of study because there’s such a high need for essential medical workers. Through this department, more medical students will become interested in serving rural areas, perhaps even where they grew up.”
In her job as the director of UAB’s Continuing Medical Education, Dixon works with medical students from Tuscaloosa, Selma, Huntsville, and other outlying areas, as well as Birmingham. “Our department does not limit its medical education to doctors, either. We have all levels of students, from nursing students to physician assistants. Gamification and virtual education work together to create a fun, immersive learning experience.”
Dixon says the day when the “physician is the king” is disappearing. “Medical practice is becoming collaborative, and it needs to be,” said Dixon. “But it must begin with training, and that’s where I come in. The students need to come out of medical school knowing how to plan treatment for the whole patient. That means a doctor needs to know who to reach out to — for instance, a dietician or nutritionist, or psychologist — and also when to take that step.”
Dixon is excited about being selected for the CCTS Program. “In this program, I get the opportunity to apply the principles of collaboration specifically to the bariatric procedure,” she said. “I’ll be training medical students who will be serving in rural areas, earning how to help people struggling with obesity through asking and answering questions about the whole person. If doctors want to have good outcomes, they need to equip their patients with information and with knowledge about other resources. That’s how we’ll make a difference in medicine.”
Dixon’s creative approach to her profession is echoed in her personal life. When asked if she was married, she responded, “Yes, I got married in 2020, actually, I got married twice.”
She went on to relate that she and her husband, Cory Hulan, had a wedding on May 15, 2020, at the Knoxville Zoo. Covid was raging, so it was a private affair, attended only by close family, elephants, giraffes, and in true Covid-era style, a videographer. The “zoo wedding” was kept secret until Aug. 1, 2020, when they had their “I Do, Re-Do” wedding with 200 guests in attendance.
“Right before I walked down the aisle,” said Dixon, “we showed the video of the zoo wedding. The look on people’s faces was priceless! And the giraffe’s head was right between Cory and me during the ceremony. It was the talk of the town when people found out about it.”
Innovation in science, innovation in weddings, innovation in life.
For Dr. Kala Dixon, it’s the fun way — and therefore the only way — to do important things.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.