Dr. Kala Dixon and her husband, Cory, had a wedding at the Knoxville Zoo.

Portland native Dr. Kala Dixon has always exceeded expectations. The standard cliché, “Hometown Girl Makes Good” just doesn’t cover it.

And now, Dixon, a 2010 graduate of Portland High School (PHS), has been selected for the University of Alabama Birmingham’s (UAB) Center for Clinical and Translational Sciences (CCTS) 2023 Clinical & Translational Science Training Program. The annual CCTS Clinical and Translational Science Training Program (CTSTP) begins this month and provides participants with more than 50 hours of didactic and interactive instruction in clinical and translational science competencies. Dixon’s specialty in this program is family and community medicine.

