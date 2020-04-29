Dogwood Hills Golf Course is reopening to the public with new rules and guidelines in place to protect golfers and help them practice proper social distancing while on the course.
The biggest change regarding the reopening of the golf course is that all golfers who wish to play at Dogwood Hills must call in advance and set up a tee time. There will be no walk-ups allowed as long as the coronavirus pandemic is still in play for now.
“What we have going on is that with the restrictions, we decided to go ahead and open up Dogwood Hills. There are some changes that going to take place on the course in order for us to do this,” said Portland Parks and Recreation director Jamie White. “The biggest change that our golfers are going to see is that we have now gone to a tee times only policy. You have to call the course and get a tee time. That includes members and the public. There’s no walk-ups.”
The idea behind having tee times is to be able to better manage how many golfers are on the course at one time, and to be able to help the golfer follow social distancing practices while playing their round.
“What the tee times are going to allow us to do is it’s going to give us a little bit more ability to handle the crowd. We can block off some tee times to kind of thin the crowd out,” he said. “We are doing 12 minutes (intervals). Every 12 minutes, we’re setting up tee times and we’re hoping that will help with crowd control.”
There will also be specific rules about the use of carts. Members of the same household are allowed to ride in the carts together.
“Families can share. People in the same households can share a cart,” White said.
Also, the pro shop will be closed to the public, but greens fees and cart fees, as well as limited concessions can be purchased on the back porch of the pro shop.
“The pro shop is closed. The doors to the building are closed. The way we have set this up, you will actually go around to the back porch. There is a window that the staff is working out of. It’s pretty much a face shield. The only concession we are selling are soft drinks and snacks, no cooked food. You’ll come to the back porch, and that is where all this is located at,” White said.
One thing that will not change is the course’s hours of operation, which will still run from 7 a.m. through 6 p.m. each day.
“We didn’t shorten the hours, because if we did, they might all try to come at one time, so we left the extended hours,” White said.
Anyone wishing to call ahead for a tee time should call 615-745-5592.
