An award-winning journalist from Milwaukee, Wisc., with a feminist take on the world.
A Tennessee country music singer, songwriter, musician, teacher, and store owner.
What could they have in common?
They’re mother and son.
A customer walking into Steve Austin’s Portland, Tenn. music store probably won’t miss the huge banner crossing the front of the store, featuring a photo of Dorothy Witte Austin and listing her awards, or at least, some of them.
Dorothy Witte Austin is a pioneer in journalism, who broke some of the glass ceilings for women in the field.
As a high school graduate, Dorothy attended a Catholic-sponsored church party. A nun was so impressed by her sharpness, that she arranged for Dorothy to receive a scholarship to Marquette University. She graduated Cum Laude in 1940, with a degree in journalism. She immediately took a position at the Catholic Herald Citizen as a photographer.
But in 1943, Dorothy quit her job and signed on as a Red Cross assistant, serving in South Africa and Italy for two years from 1943-45. “Her brother was in the South Pacific at the same time on the opposite side of the globe. I asked her about that, and she said, ‘We just marched on. We did what we had to do,’ ” said Auston.
After the war, Dorothy snagged a job writing copy for Gimbel’s department store and was the assistant director of Milwaukee’s popular Summerfest music festival. In 1950, when a position opened at the Milwaukee Journal, she applied and got the job. There she met Harry Russell Austin, who at the time was editing the Sunday edition. He was a widower with a son and in 1953 they married.
“My mom was very adventurous,” said Austin. “She went to Vietnam early in her career and wrote about the war. That was pretty stressful for me because I was a small boy. I wasn’t used to her being gone. Later, when I was in college in Texas, she went to China and covered Tiananmen Square.”
Dorothy achieved national notoriety primarily for two achievements: first, in the 1960s she won the right to return to work after having a child, the first woman in the history of the Milwaukee Journal to do so. And secondly, in 1966, Dorothy was the only journalist allowed to cover the National Organization for Women (NOW) Conference. Some of the founders of NOW did not want press coverage at all, but the first president of the caucus was Kathryn Clarenbach, a professor of political science at the University of Wisconsin. Clarenbach had worked to change Wisconsin state laws on sexual assault, divorce, and marital property, and thought press coverage could be a good thing if it were favorable. She lobbied for Dorothy to be allowed to attend, prevailed, and so Dorothy was let in.
In 1985, Dorothy was inducted into the Milwaukee Press Club’s Media Hall of Fame—eight years before her husband. She also has an entry in the tome, “Feminists Who Changed America,” by Barbara J. Love.
Austin points out that children rarely think about their parents’ careers. “The thing is, she was also a great mom,” he says. “She went beyond the call of duty. For instance, my oldest brother, Chris, who was her stepson, by the way, was thinking about dropping out of high school. She marched to the high school and met with the principal, and told him, ‘Look, we’ve got to get Chris through this. He is not going to drop out. I won’t let him.’ And because of her effort, Chris was able to get that diploma, join the United States Air Force, and then had a career in photojournalism. He ended up following in my parents’ footsteps.”
Austin said he had some coordination issues as a young boy. “All my friends were already riding bicycles, but I wasn’t. Mom got up every morning and took me out in the driveway before she went to work and I went to school and taught me how to ride a bike.”
The two younger Austin sons — Dick and Steve — both went into music. “My brother is a pianist and clarinetist. He went the classical route, attended Eastman School of Music, and was a band director for many years, and then when he burned out on band directing, he and his wife bought a five-acre organic farm in Texas.”
Steve said he was the rebel of the family. “I’m sure me going into country music was befuddling for them,” said Austin. “My first musical interest was rock and roll. I had a rock band in junior high and high school.”
During her 33-year career in journalism, Dorothy held a variety of positions with both the Milwaukee Journal and the Sentinel, where she moved in 1970 according to the Allied Authors of Wisconsin.
“I know she started as a photographer, then moved to reporter, became the Women’s Editor, and finally a feature writer. And I also remember there was a season when my parents worked for different newspapers,” said Austin, “and they couldn’t talk shop because their papers were competitors.”
Austin said his mother loved doing feature stories and interviewed superstars during her career. He pointed out the photographs that line the upper wall of his store. “I got some of my photo collection from Mom,” said Austin, “because she interviewed some famous musicians, like Paul Simon. Sometimes she took me with her. One time she asked if I would like to go with her to have lunch with ‘Heart.’ I was in a rock band at the time, and Anne and Nancy Wilson were goddesses to me. So over the luncheon, my mom says, ‘Steve’s band is also going to be playing a gig tonight.’ Well, Anne and Nancy got all excited and gave me their blessings for a great concert.” Austin points to the wall of the store. “And also a signed photo.”
Austin said his evolution toward country music came about when he heard Willie Nelson sing, ‘Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain.’ ”When I heard that song, a lot of pieces of me came together. My dad owned a piece of land in upper Wisconsin that I loved — the woods, and the campfires. Sitting around a campfire in the woods with a guitar was my idea of heaven. I took my electric guitar and traded it in for an acoustic.”
Austin’s parents became fans as he developed. “They were more into symphony or jazz but later on, they came out to my concerts. You’d find them doing the two-step on the dance floor.”
Austin bought his store on Main Street, Portland, Tenn. in 1999. “My son was born in 1998, and that’s when I decided to find an occupation where I wouldn’t be traveling continuously. During the first year of his life, I was almost a stranger to him. Then I found an opportunity to buy this building on Main Street basically on a handshake. It was kind of a miracle. I started the store with six guitars and just figured out how to do it as I went along.”
He said the business did exactly what he needed it to do. “It gave me a stable address so I could be a father, and it gave me a way to put down roots in a good community. Nowadays, I have students who are the children of former students. I love that. And with my son all grown, I feel free to play out-of-town gigs more, and I’m recording again.”
Dorothy chose to spend the last few years of her life with Steve. “For a while, we had a house right across the tracks, on South Russell Street,” he recalled, “and she would come to work with me here in the store and keep me company, bringing along a book to read. We had some good times.”
Dorothy’s stay in Portland lasted about four years. Most of that time she shared a house with her son. In 2015, when her health began to fail, she entered the Westmoreland Care and Rehab Center, and passed away on Nov. 29, 2015, at the age of 97.
Steve Austin continues to operate Steve Austin Music, teach, play and record. You can find him performing every second Tuesday at the Al Azteca Restaurant on Main Street in Portland, from 6 to 8 p.m.
