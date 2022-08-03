Drug bust

About 15,000 fentanyl-laced pills were seized during a recent arrest of a Nashville man in Rutherford County.

 Submitted photo

RUTHERFORD COUNTY — An investigation by drug agents and detectives with the TBI Middle Tennessee High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Drug-Related Death Task Force and the Murfreesboro Police Department has resulted in the seizure of approximately 15,000 fentanyl-laced pills.

In June, Murfreesboro PD detectives and TBI drug agents received information about an individual involved in a drug trafficking organization that was supplying fake Roxicodone pills for distribution.

— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.