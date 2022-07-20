RUTHERFORD COUNTY — An ongoing drug investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of multiple additional law enforcement partner agencies, has resulted in the arrest of five people on various charges.

TBI special agents and detectives from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit conducted a months-long drug investigation into heroin/fentanyl and cocaine distribution by a drug trafficking organization operating within the Middle Tennessee area.

- Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.