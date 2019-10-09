A Portland man and Westmoreland man currently residing in the Sumner County Jail were arrested after allegedly escaping their cells and assaulting correctional officers.
Larry Earl Thomas Fraley, 30, and Zachery Allen Woods, 27, were each charged with simple assault following the incident, which took place on Sept. 28.
According to the arrest report, Sumner County Sheriff's Office deputy Cody Brogan was dispatched to the jail after reports of an assault, and made contact with corrections officer Richard Ricketts.
Ricketts stated that Woods had asked him to retrieve a dinner tray from his cell, and after the tower operator opened the door Woods allegedly left his cell and began punching Ricketts in the face.
According to the report, Ricketts then radioed for assistance and began fighting back in an attempt to detain Woods.
Woods then allegedly escaped from Ricketts and slipped a manmade key under Fraley's cell door. Fraley allegedly used the key to unlock his cell and began assaulting Ricketts as well.
Corrections officer Hector Hernandez arrived shortly afterward, and the report states that he and Ricketts were able to detain the two inmates.
While being escorted back to his cell, Fraley allegedly broke free and began punching Hernandez in the face, but was subdued and restrained by additional officers on the scene.
Brogan stated that he was able to view the entire altercation through the jail pod's camera system.
Fraley and Woods were not given a bond amount for the incident, and both are slated to appear in court on Oct. 28.
