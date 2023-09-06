PORNWS-09-06-23 TOOLS FOR GROWTH MEETING

Fire Chief Sam Thornton speaks at the Economic Development meeting.

 Photo by Janet Scott — The Portland Leader

Portland’s Department of Economic & Community Development (ECD) hosted a “Tools for Growth Discussion” on Thursday, Aug. 31, at the Temple Theater. The breakfast meeting was designed to facilitate more understanding of the various processes involved in property development in Portland.

City of Portland department heads presented explanations on the processes and fees overseen by their units. Also in attendance were county and state officials, utility representatives, local landowners, residential developers, industrial realtors and developers, engineers, and surveyors.

