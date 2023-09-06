Portland’s Department of Economic & Community Development (ECD) hosted a “Tools for Growth Discussion” on Thursday, Aug. 31, at the Temple Theater. The breakfast meeting was designed to facilitate more understanding of the various processes involved in property development in Portland.
City of Portland department heads presented explanations on the processes and fees overseen by their units. Also in attendance were county and state officials, utility representatives, local landowners, residential developers, industrial realtors and developers, engineers, and surveyors.
The event was planned to communicate to developers that Portland’s departments function as a team, according to ECD Director Denise Geminden. “With Covid’s prohibition of in-person meetings and the initiation of the Integrated Design Team (IDT) portal, face-to-face conversations in project development were lost,” she wrote in an email to the Portland Leader. “The cooperation of the city department heads was critical for the success of the meeting because every department plays an important role in approving projects.”
Bryan Price, Director of the Utilities Department, opened the morning. “Anyone who wants to develop property in Portland should always start with the Utilities Department to verify that there’s water and sewer. We’re also the purveyors of natural gas, which we’re always willing to sell you.”
He continued by explaining the importance of development applications, which provide essential information to the city engineers. “We put the application into the system and then we find out what improvements need to be made,” Price explained. “Portland was designed as a rural system, which means we have small water lines and sewer stations, so some improvements are usually required.”
Price stressed the importance of the applications. “After you fill out the application, we send it to our engineers, who assess what it costs to model the property. We send this information back to you and after you pay that fee, we give our engineers the go-ahead to do the modeling. Then we will give you a letter and tell you what the fees will be and where improvements are needed. Then you’ll be able to go through your analysis and decide whether to go forward.”
Price was followed by Johnny Morris, Portland’s Certified Building Official, who explained impact fees, which were adopted by Portland’s Mayor and Board of Aldermen in 2020. Based on a large study of cities the size of Portland, the council enacted 38% of the study’s proposed fee structure. “Impact fees enable the city to collect monies from developers due to the impact they have on our city,” explained Morris. “But they can only be used for designated purposes, which are to support fire, police and parks.”
Moreover, according to Morris, residential structures pay impact fees to support fire, police, and parks, but industrial and commercial structures do not pay impact fees for parks.
Portland Fire Chief Sam Thornton opened by showing a photo from a 1938-model firetruck alongside the new Portland firetruck, which was delivered on August 18th. “There were fourteen firefighters in 1938,” said Thornton, “and there are twenty-six now. We have only added 12 people in 85 years.”
Due to the manpower issue, the fire department assiduously implements codes. Thornton, who has been with the fire department for 25 years, said his mission is to know the fire flow in every building. “We will work with you and try to find allowances,” he said. “We’ll figure out what we have to do, but we’ll look for exceptions to the code, as long as it is still safe for the occupants and my firefighters.”
Thornton closed out by saying that he would be happy to look at the fire code with any developer and would consider any point of view. “But when I look at your beautiful building, I have to picture what it looks like when it’s on fire. Or when I see your fantastic housing development, what does it look like when the 16-year-old pulls out in front of a semi-truck and blocks the access, and someone in the back of the subdivision has a heart attack? Our job is to picture someone’s worst day ever.”
Planning and Zoning Department issues were covered by Bryan Price in the absence of Nate Heisler, City Planner. “We have a permit for just about everything,” he said. Price praised the use of IDT software — the online development plan submittal system. “We used to have plans and permits and applications all over town because the departments are not located in one place,” Price explained. “That is no longer an issue.”
Price recommended that developers allow extra time for due diligence. “Ask for 60 days instead of 30,” he said. “Then schedule a planning meeting. At this meeting, you’ll see every department — utilities, fire, codes, and public works — all sitting at the same table.”
Carlton Cobb, Director of Public Works, came forward to explain the function of his department. “We’re over the streets, sanitation, stormwater, maintenance, and Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) grants.” The Public Works Department also deals with questions about state versus city permits.
Mayor Mike Callis closed the morning by inviting the developers present to engage with the developer meetings. “It’s so helpful to get into a room with all the departments at one time,” he said. “If you have questions about a project, call and ask the planning department to schedule a meeting. Get all your questions answered. We look forward to seeing you there.”
