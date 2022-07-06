Portland’s Jennings graduates from Centre College
DANVILLE — Rachel Jennings of Portland graduated from Centre College with a bachelor of science in psychology during the College’s Commencement ceremonies held on May 22.
The commencement address was delivered by Centre College President Milton C. Moreland,
who urged the 293 graduates,
“to be skilled problem solvers
who seek to make a positive
impact on our world and have a strong sense of social responsibility.”
A graduate of Portland High School, Jennings’ parents are Christy Jennings of Portland.
Founded in 1819, Centre
College is ranked among
America’s leading institutions
by Forbes, Princeton Review,
U.S. News and Colleges That Change Lives.
