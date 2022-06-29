EDUCATION

Austin Peay State University congratulates the more than 1,100 graduates recognized for earning their degrees in the commencement ceremony on May 6.

Piper Agee of White House

Madilynn Angell-Tucker of White House

Conner Bullock of White House

Maggie Estes of Portland

Alyssa Ivey of White House

Dylan Jarrett of White House

William Keeton of Cottontown

Garrett Landry of Cottontown

Kristi Piper of Portland

Jeremy Rivera-Sanchez of Portland

Jordan White of White House

Faith Williamson of White House

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.