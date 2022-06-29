EDUCATION
Austin Peay State University congratulates the more than 1,100 graduates recognized for earning their degrees in the commencement ceremony on May 6.
Piper Agee of White House
Madilynn Angell-Tucker of White House
Conner Bullock of White House
Maggie Estes of Portland
Alyssa Ivey of White House
Dylan Jarrett of White House
William Keeton of Cottontown
Garrett Landry of Cottontown
Kristi Piper of Portland
Jeremy Rivera-Sanchez of Portland
Jordan White of White House
Faith Williamson of White House
