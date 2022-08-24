MJ FLAG

The historic area near Mt. Juliet City Hall will soon have flag poles with two new flags that show support for law enforcement and firefighters. A Thin Blue Line flag was previously flying on city property, which was the subject of a complaint.

 Chandler Inions/Lebanon Democrat

A law-enforcement-support flag became the center of controversy in Mt. Juliet after a citizen objected to it flying on the property at Mt. Juliet City Hall.

Mt. Juliet Vice Mayor Ray Justice posted on Monday that he and the rest of the city commission had received an email from a citizen that was “offended by (Mt. Juliet) flying the ‘Blue Line Flag’ near city hall on city property.”

