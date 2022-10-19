Fall festival

Kids paint pumpkins during last year’s Fall Festival. Pumpkin painting will be available Saturday during the 2022 festival.

 Submitted photo

The Portland Chamber of Commerce is in the throes of preparations for one of the most beloved days of the year — the Fall Festival.

On Saturday, Portland residents will present an almost overwhelming abundance of music, food, crafts, games and sheer fun for the enjoyment of inhabitants and visitors.

