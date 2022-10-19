The Portland Chamber of Commerce is in the throes of preparations for one of the most beloved days of the year — the Fall Festival.
On Saturday, Portland residents will present an almost overwhelming abundance of music, food, crafts, games and sheer fun for the enjoyment of inhabitants and visitors.
The day will begin with “Once Upon a Fairy Tale Character Breakfast” at First Baptist Church. There will be a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. served by everyone’s favorite pirates and princesses, with proceeds going to the Portland High School Theater Department and the Future Farmers of America.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Fall Festival will ensue, featuring many of the talented artisans, musicians and agriculturists.
Live music is a staple in Portland, and the Fall Festival hosts a stage just for that purpose. From 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., the Main Music Stage will feature Danny McCorkle, followed the next hour by Mattie Talor. Bitty James Ladd will take the stage for 60 minutes beginning at 12 p.m., and at 1 p.m., the Stoney Creek Band will perform.
The Kid Zone will be the centerpiece for many of the day’s events:
A magician will perform on the hours of at 11 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.
Hayrides will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A pumpkin patch will be the centerpiece of the Kid Zone, allowing guests to pick out a mini-pumpkin to either take home or carry into the Rotary Tent for painting on-site.
Kid games with prizes will run all day, facilitated by the Living Free Fellowship.
Sign-ups for the all-important costume contest will also be found in the Kid Zone. Prizes will be awarded for various age groups. The divisions are ages 5 and under, ages 6-12, ages 13-17, adults and pets.
Outside the Kid Zone, vendors and artisans will circle the square with booths for arts, crafts and foods of all kinds. For those with full-meal appetites, burgers, BBQ and large fish sandwiches can be found, as well as fried rice and egg rolls. For festival-goers with a sweeter tooth, funnel cakes, baked Oreos, homemade fudge and other varieties of baked goods will be available.
Craft vendors will be on hand to display and offer artwork, homemade candles, clothing and handmade jewelry. For folks who want to make something of their own, one vendor will provide the chance to “create your own stuffed animal.”
A tractor and pumpkin panorama will be available as a backdrop for photographs as the Classic Cruise Car parade rumbles down the street.
Portland’s first responder personnel will be present to offer children, as well as the young at heart, supervised tours of a Portland fire truck and EMS truck.
All events at the festival are free, although pumpkins and mums will be for sale at various farm vendors, and the chamber will offer Fall Festival T-shirts for $15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.