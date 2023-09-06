PORNWS-09-06-23 FAMILY RESOURCE CENTER

SCS Family Resources Director Cathy Graff is shown.

 Photo by Janet Scott —

The Portland Leader

Behind the Sumner County School Board Building, next to the Green Wave football stadium, sits an old two-story building that houses a buzzing enterprise of charitable giving — the Family Resource Center.

Director Cathy Graff explained that the Family Resource Center is a department of the Sumner County Schools and provides services to all 52 schools in the school district. “We served 1,000 students last year, which was twice the number of the previous year, and we served 225 kids this year during our Back to School Bash. And since school started, I have had 130 requests submitted. We’re the busiest I’ve ever seen.”

