Behind the Sumner County School Board Building, next to the Green Wave football stadium, sits an old two-story building that houses a buzzing enterprise of charitable giving — the Family Resource Center.
Director Cathy Graff explained that the Family Resource Center is a department of the Sumner County Schools and provides services to all 52 schools in the school district. “We served 1,000 students last year, which was twice the number of the previous year, and we served 225 kids this year during our Back to School Bash. And since school started, I have had 130 requests submitted. We’re the busiest I’ve ever seen.”
The process begins with the guidance counselor. The Family Resources Center provides each school counselor with request forms, which collect information on the student’s identity and situation. The completed request form goes to Graff, who responds accordingly. “For instance,” explained Graff, “if a student needs clothes, we put together a box with seven to ten tops, four to five pairs of pants, and new toiletries, underwear, and socks. The goal is to get the box to the school on the same day that we receive the request.”
Graff has been the director of the Family Resource Center for three years. “I feel especially connected to this cause because I was one of these kids,” she shared. “I grew up in Kentucky with a single mother and no dad in sight. We never had very much, so I relate to these kids on a personal level.”
The center endeavors to provide the kinds of clothing the kids prefer. “Nobody wants to look different,” Graff said, “and I also make sure to adhere to the school’s dress code. I don’t want to get anybody in trouble.”
Currently, girl’s hoodies are the greatest need. “Once children get into middle school, they don’t wear coats that much,” Graff laughed. “In hoodies, I’m looking for adult sizes from small to 3X, and I recommend Gillian’s Unisex hoodies from Amazon or Hanes black and grey hoodies since they can be used for both girls and boys.”
Graff has great appreciation for the generosity of the community and its churches.
“The local churches are fantastic,” she said. “For instance, the First Methodist here in Gallatin just had a consignment sale, and afterward they brought us a mountain of clothing that still had tags.”
The Family Resource Center also offers financial assistance. Graff said they are currently working with 135 children who are officially classified as homeless. “That does not mean they’re living in their cars, necessarily,” she said. “We have folks in shelters, motels, and in campers but a lot of times, they’re doubled up, living with someone else. Some families are temporarily homeless due to house fires, floods, and other unforeseen circumstances.”
The Family Resource Center works with local shelters such as Grace Place and Home Safe, whose staff come to the center to “shop” for free food, clothing, and supplies.
“The rise in rent has hurt people around here a lot,” Graff said. “If you look at the United Way’s ALICE Report for Sumner County, you’ll see that you have to have a pretty high salary just to pay for the basics.”
The acronym ALICE stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. It refers to people who don’t qualify as poor according to federal poverty guidelines but cannot make ends meet.
Jesse Shipley, who works at the Resource Center as well as directing the after-school Unity Program at Merrol Hyde Magnet School, observed that the recent elimination of pandemic benefits has exacerbated the needs felt by many Sumner County residents. “The cost of food at school is significant,” Shipley said. “Especially since it was free two years ago. So now, it’s two dollars for breakfast and three dollars for lunch. That’s a lot of money, especially if you have more than one child.”
The Sumner County School District provides free meals for needy students through the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) which helps ensure all students have access to nutritious meals. The eligibility standards for free and reduced-price meals in Sumner County School District are based on household size and income.
Graff made a special plea for gasoline gift cards. “They are a special need, and we don’t have very many. So if you want to help financially, that’s a great way to do it. You can mail or drop off a gas gift card,” she said. “If you want to donate money, it should be in the form of a check made out to Sumner County Schools, with Family Resource Center added to the memo line.”
The center provides food as well. “If a guidance counselor sends a request for a pantry food box, we pack it with non-perishables, like spaghetti, peanut butter, canned vegetables, and then we have weekend bags for when the kids aren’t in school. Another example of our county’s great schools — First Baptist in Hendersonville provided weekend bags for 12 of our schools.”
The Family Resource Center coordinates with eight crisis social workers, who help “with all things non-academic,” said crisis counselor Stephanie Trawick. “We provide a full spectrum of counseling, which kids need to be successful in school.”
Graff also helps out the Mid-Cumberland Head Start Program. “Most of their kids have siblings in our schools, so the director there partners with us. We think in terms of not only helping the student but the student’s whole family. And this often starts with a child in pre-school.”
Graff summarizes her whole mission in one sentence. “Our goal is to help kids successfully negotiate grades K through 12,” she said. “We want to see every Sumner County student graduate from high school. That’s our goal.”
Donations or gas gift cards can mailed or brought to the Family Resource Center, 580 Hawkins Drive, Gallatin, TN 37066. For more information, call Cathy Graff at the Resource Center at 615-451-6548 or email her at ida.graff@sumnerschools.org.
