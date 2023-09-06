Approximately 160 people came out to celebrate the Seventh Annual Farm-to-Table Dinner, held on Main Street in Portland on Saturday, Aug. 26.
Organized by the Portland Chamber of Commerce, the presenting sponsors were Old Hickory Credit Union and Volunteer State Bank. Other big-ticket sponsors included Gastite, Create Energy, William Lamberth, Cumberland Electric, the Farmer’s Bank, Jeff and Robyn Collins, Megann and Megann Thompson, Sumner County Tourism, and Cumberland Connect. Table sponsors included Big Sky Farm, Credit Union for
Robertson County, Nabholz Corporation, Shannon Insurance Agency, Sumner County Farm Bureau, and Sumner Crest Winery.
Food was provided by Colorado Grill, which offered a charcuterie board with buffalo dip, strawberry salad, and a main course of pork loin and slow-roasted prime rib. Dessert was peach and apple cobbler, and drinks offered were sweet tea and water, assorted wines from Sumner Crest Winery, and craft beer from BS Brew Works.
Other food, drink, and decoration contributions came from Bryant’s Country Store, Country View Creamery, Pure Pasture Farms, Smiley’s Produce Market, and Wade Farmz.
“Funds raised from the event will go into operations of the Chamber to promote, support, and encourage our local businesses and community,” said Chamber Events Director Kristen Daughtry.
Special thanks were offered to Chet Lawrence for providing music, to Haley Brazel Photography, and to Portland High School students who volunteered to help serve and clean up.
“We also thank Johnny Russell,” added Daughtry, “who let us use his yellow truck as a photo backdrop for the event.”
All in all, there was a universal agreement, and the photographs serve as proof that it was a magical evening.
