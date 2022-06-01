The Farmers Market on Thursday in Portland went all in on Portland’s famous product, strawberries, as vendors celebrated Strawberry Week with plenty of themed products.
Known for its annual Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival, which concluded two weeks ago, Portland Farmers Market visitors got another round of strawberry delight.
“The market’s been great. This is our sixth season, week three of the 2022 year,” said Michelle Harbin, director of the Farmers Market. “It’s going to be the Strawberry Week, all the vendors have brought strawberry themed items, from strawberry jams, strawberry preserves, strawberry bread, body butter, scrubs, margarita mix, strawberry salsa, strawberry shortcake ... and we have strawberries.”
Big Papa Corn’s Mark Rice set up his tent with his products, which featured strawberry corn. Rice said business has been great and not only in Portland, but in other cities, including White House and other area cities.
Rice said the markets are popular and fruitful in terms of sales.
Rebecca Wade of Wade Farmz sat under her vendor location and, shortly before opening for business, was feeding her son, Damon Flynn, a 1-year-old, strawberries. Damon had plenty, as evidence by the strawberry strains on his face.
Other vendors were setting up as rain threatened Thursday. Hannah Ladd of Little White House Apothecary of Portland had her wares on display. Other vendors were just arriving, and it appeared the day was set for success.
The market is open each Thursday this summer from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
