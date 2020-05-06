The Portland Farmers Market is scheduled to return to its normal location at the corner of Broadway and Market Street on May 14.
This year, though, the farmers market will have a new overseer, as Michele Harbin is taking over the weekly event from its founder Lisa Davis, who is stepping away to spend more time with family.
“She approached me early on in the year, when she knew wanted to be able to free up some time to spend with her son who is now in high school. They’re going to be doing a lot of stuff this summer like visiting colleges and that kind of thing,” Harbin said. “She just didn’t want to have the time commitment. And I told her ‘no’ about five times before I was convinced it would be a good fit.”
Harbin runs her own business, Harbin Hollow, which makes elderberry syrup and other items, and through that discovered that maybe running Portland’s farmers market would be a fit for her.
“With Harbin Hollow in the last week of February, I attended the Pick Tennessee conference that they do every year with the Department of Agriculture and the extension services and all that. I sat in on some round table discussions and had some meetings with the Tennessee Association of Farmers Markets, the TDA and some of the other people across the state, the other market managers and that sort of thing,” Harbin said. “The girl that is the director for the Nashville Farmers Market, she and I actually went to high school together. Tasha Kennard and I grew up together, and she kind of convinced me that it would be a good fit and that I’d do a good job with it.”
Since agreeing to take over in Portland, Harbin has been using Kennard as a resource and a sounding board for ideas.
“I’ve been bouncing ideas off of her, and I’ve now joined the Tennessee Associations of Farmers Markets, so I have that network of people to learn from and ask questions and all of those things,” she said.
Harbin said she wants to make sure she is a good caretaker for the farmers market — in part because she doesn’t want to let the farmers, the customers or Davis down.
“I’ve just been watching, and I’ve sat in on some meetings about the regulatory side of the farmers market, and the farm inspections and the weights and measures. They have to have their scales balanced and checked properly and all of this. I thought, ‘Well, somebody really needs to be passionate about it and really needs to take it over, because I’d hate for something to happen and the rules not be followed, and the vendors not make money, or for us to get inspected and it no go well,” Harbin said.
Harbin said Davis is still involved in the process as well, and she welcomes the help from the market founder.
“I told Lisa after I attended that first conference, probably the first week of March, and said I’d be happy to take it over. We’ve worked together, and she is doing a great job. This is her baby, so it’s kind of hard for her to step away, and I am very humbled that she has entrusted me to see that it moves forward and continues to grow and is a good event for the community each week during the summer months,” Harbin said.
The Portland Farmers Market will open each Thursday at 3:30 p.m. and will run until 7 p.m. That schedule will be in place through the end of August, and perhaps longer.
For now, Harbin doesn’t have any plans to make major changes. Most of the same vendors will still be there that have been there in recent years.
“I have lots of ideas, but since it’s my first year, and we’re in the middle of all the social distancing and needing to take extra precautions, my goal right now is just to let it run smoothly. We’re not adding anything extra. All of the vendors are coming back. I am adding one additional food truck to the rotation, but other than that, everything is pretty much going to be the same people,” she said.
Of course, with the Covid-19 pandemic still going on, Harbin is making plans to assure that social distancing and safety precautions are followed. That is something she has already spoken to Mayor Mike Callis about.
“Basically we’re going to encourage people to only attend the market with people they are quarantined with and limit the number of people whether it’s one or two, to keep the socialization in the market down in the early weeks,” Harbin said. “Vendors will be more spread out as space allows, and there will be markets placed at each tent to form lines that are six feet apart. The vendors will be required to wear masks, and they can decide if they want to wear gloves or sanitize each transaction. The shoppers will also be encouraged to wear gloves and masks.
“Vendors will wipe down electronic payment processors after each transaction, and then we’re asking them to only use single use bags and not have people bring their reusable totes. Even big box stores like Trader Joe’s or Whole Foods are switching back to paper or plastic in all this. They don’t want to use the same bags coming from people’s homes. Farmers will be encouraged to take pre-orders and process orders in advance. That way those order can be packaged and be ready for pickup and the farmer can run it to the person’s car or they can come to the tent and pick it up. All these procedures will be shared on our social media.”
She also hopes that the market can help the local economy, which of course, is suffering due to the pandemic.
“The city allows us to use the gazebo parking lot every Thursday. I’ve been in contact with the mayor, trying to figure out the opening day, trying to figure out the precautions we need to take, all of those things. He’s a big cheerleader, so we’re really lucky to have the city wanting this event to move forward. Farmers markets are considered essential because it’s food,” Harbin said. “And I think it’s really important to get foods and goods produced by local artisans and farmers onto the table of our local families and to prioritize that. The statistic is that 65 cents of every dollar spent with a small business stays within the community, so it has a huge impact for these farmers to be able to sell food to our community.”
Harbin said that the food from the farmers market is likely safer for consumers, because it is organically grown and locally sold.
“Another selling point is the supply chain is so small, because literally these farmers are planting, growing, picking and selling. The only ones that touch this food other than them is the consumer. You think of how many people may touch your bananas before they get to the shelf at Walmart. So as far as safety concerns, as far as good whole food and nutritious options, the farmers market is the way to go,” she said.
