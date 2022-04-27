The Portland Farmers Market will make its 2022 debut during the Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival.
The market will open May 12, just in time for the popular festival.
“I think at the Gazebo parking lots, we have about 12 weekly vendors that will be present each week,” said Michele Harbin, director of the Portland Farmers Market.
The market will be open from May 12 through Aug. 25 each Thursday downtown.
“This will be the sixth year for the farmers market and it’s just all local vendors, once a week and we like to kick off that week at the Strawberry Festival.”
There will be a radio show on May 12 at the market, plus live music and a ribbon cutting by the Portland Chamber of Commerce.
“And we should have strawberries,” Harbin said. “We’ll have to see what Mother Nature does, but for the last three years we’ve had strawberries opening day of the farmers market. We’ll just have to say Mother Nature, it’s all in her hands.”
