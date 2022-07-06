A dry June has farmers a bit edgy.
Along with dry weather, higher costs are factoring in as farmers look to keep prices down and production up.
Fertilizer costs “are up 300%,” said David Ragland of Family Tradition Farms at 438 Dorris Road in Portland. “What cost me $260 last year is $826 per acre. Nobody wants this rain more than I did because that comes out of the small farmer’s pocket up front and I’m a small farmer. We need the rain.”
Out of June’s 30 days, there were 27 days of no measurable precipitation.
Growing in greenhouses helps keep production up. Ragland and other area farmers use such techniques to ensure crops make it to area markets. A high demand, which Ragland said he’s had this season, also stabilizes prices for consumers. He said at his market store at his farm, he has tomatoes that are actually 50 cents cheaper “than they were last year because of the demand.”
Local support goes a long way toward stemming price increases and keeping local farmers strong financially.
Because of inflationary pressures, prices have “to go up, but I’ve always said, I can grow a whole lot more tomatoes I can sell,” Ragland said. “So we put a little store on the farm and everything, and I told people I said if I can grow them and we can get the support, I can get the price down.”
At Family Tradition Farms, Ragland’s facility produces cantaloupes, honeydew, beans, corn, cucumbers, okra, onions, peppers, pumpkins, squash summer, squash winter and tomatoes.
“We encourage people to come out (to Family Traditions Farms) seven days a week,” he said.
Cecil Fitts of Cedar Grove Farms at 8602 Cedar Grove Road in Cross Plains said some good rains will calm farmers’ worries as July advances.
“There’s an old saying, a dry June worries you to death, a dry July will starve you to death,” he said.
The lack of rain “hurts everything,” he said. “I think if we got a decent rain on them, they would be all right.”
Fitts has 128 acres, with another farmer leasing from him and producing soybeans and corn and other crops. Available for sale are blackberries, peaches and corn.
Wade Farmz at 388 Meadows Road in Portland has 21 acres total. A dry July would impact many products, according to Rebecca Wade.
“One of the biggest things for us is our new zucchini squash and pickles, because what we do is rotate everything,” she said. “So about every two or three weeks, we put in new plants of those. That way we keep the best production going. Because those plants have small roots, even with our drip irrigation system, those roots can’t reach the water because it is evaporating before it gets to them So all of our new plants are struggling. Green beans are really struggling right now. And that’s a very big crop for us, both of them honestly.”
Wade said the company has been able to keep prices relatively stable. “We only went up 50 cents on all our products this year. Even with that, we’re breaking even. We’re in the process of putting up another greenhouse now.”
