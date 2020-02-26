The Sumner County Grand Jury indicted three Portland people in its February session.
Brandon Scott Deasy, 33, 413 College St., was indicted on five counts for methamphetamine possession of with intent to sell, marijuana possession, resisting arrest, use of force against a police officer and assuming a false identity--all on Dec. 18, 2019.
Kaytlyn Elizabeth Haney, 22, and Royce Draven Haney, 25, both of 202 Oak St., were indicted on two counts for obtaining from Lowe’s more than $3,500 fraudulent refunds from about July 18 through Oct. 20, 2019.
The jury also charged Royce Chaney with theft of a pressure washer worth $1,000 or less on Sept. 15, 2019.
Brian Scott Crews, 39, 1755 Gravel Hill Rd., Bethpage, was charged in an 11-count indictment that charges him with failing to stop at a stop light on Dec. 12, 2019, methpamphetamine possession with intent to sell and drug paraphernalia possession with intent to use. The other eight counts charge him with possession of a video including a minor engaging in sexual activity.
— Compiled by Albert Dittes
