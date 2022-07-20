The federal government is ordering TennCare to change its modified block grant program a year and a half after the Trump Administration approved it just days before leaving office in early 2021.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services sent a letter to TennCare Director Stephen Smith last week notifying him of adjustments the state must make to the insurance program for its neediest residents.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.