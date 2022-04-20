EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the fourth in a People Shaping Portland series about Sumner Countians who impact and shape the community.
At 6-foot-7, Portland High School boys’ basketball coach John Ferguson slips into a chair equipped to handle his large frame. He’s in his office, which he and his family recently painted. The locker room for his players is deep-cleaned and spotless.
It’s that type of start he’s looking to build on as he brings his background as a standout high school and college player back to his alma mater to begin his first full season as head coach for the Panthers.
He took over late last season for former coach Darryl Travis, who stepped down from his role.
Ferguson said he wants to build his players into solid citizens, and he wants to win as well.
“I want to set the right standard as a father, as a teacher and a coach,” he said. “When you have people that have standards, and hold to that every day, people get it, and they don’t want to let that person down.”
Ferguson recalled a story about a player at Tennessee Wesleyan. Ferguson was the junior varsity coach, and he was approached by a cafeteria worker who reluctantly shared a story about the player who had come through the food line.
The young man was wearing ear buds and didn’t respond to the cafeteria worker’s attempts to talk to him.
“And he snapped at her,” Ferguson said. “Then he snapped at her again.”
Ferguson made the player work in the cafeteria sweeping, cooking and cleaning. He wanted the young man to learn a lesson about treating others with respect.
“That was like a Friday. No more basketball activities. He was a cafeteria worker. He served, he swept, he mopped. Three times a day, three days a week. It’s different when you cook back there for three hours. Some of the best lessons are the hardest learned.”
He takes that same approach with his players now, while maintaining, he said, a role some would describe as a relationship coach.
He pointed to a book on his shelf by Porter Moser, who is now the head men’s coach at Oklahoma.
“He actually says (in the book), ‘if you’re going to coach hard, you’re going to have to love hard, too.’ ”
Players know “it’s not coming from a place of anger. I could scream at you for two hours, as soon as they game is done, I’ve forgotten about it.”
Ferguson was a star player alongside Corey Brewer at Portland in the early 2000s. Both were high-scoring players, and Brewer is a retired NBA player now living in New Orleans. That team went 28-9 and advanced to the state final four in 2003.
“You never really see how great it is until you leave,” he said of his prep career. “Looking back, I always try to think about my coaches and what they did for me. They were all just excellent leaders. They were so involved, and they cared for the kids. And they got on us.”
At Tennessee Wesleyan, Ferguson scored 1,371 points, good for No. 16 in program history. Ferguson also holds the season record for block shots with 74 in the 2005-06 season and owns the school record for most career blocks (200).
He was a part of two Appalachian Athletic Conference regular-season championship teams (2005 and 2007) and two AAC Tournament championship teams (2005-06), resulting in two trips to the NAIA National Tournament.
His first rule in his new role is be on time, Ferguson said, and learn responsibility.
“I got that from my dad,” he said. “If he was sick, he’s going to work. He’s there early. That’s the No. 1 rule is be on time. When you leave here and you show up to work late, they’re going to find someone else. I get their grades every Monday, If they’re below 80, I want to know why. Growing up and being a man, and just learning things like that. I try to teach them those little things … as simple as it is, just be better.
“Every day, be better than yesterday. In the long run, that’s more of a responsibility to me than winning games.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.